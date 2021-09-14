USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee stays pressured around 73.50, US inflation in focus

- USD/INR picks up bids to intraday high, reverses the previous day’s pullback.
- India reports the biggest daily drop in covid cases in three weeks.
- Firmer US Treasury yields challenge the pair sellers, US CPI eyed.
USD/INR remains on the front foot around 74.63, up 0.11% intraday, during early Tuesday. The pair began the week on a positive note before stepping back from 73.78. However, cautious mood ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August underpins the pair’s latest gains.
The fears of the Fed’s dialing back of the easy money policies were recently backed by the US second-tier employment releases and Producer Price Index (PPI), as well as comments from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker pushing for a sooner taper.
Additionally, Europe’s readiness for closer ties to Indo-Pacific nations to defend against Afghanistan after the US military evacuation joins the news concerning hurricanes and typhoons in the US Gulf Coast and China to weigh on the market sentiment.
On the positive side, India seems to recover from the darker days of the coronavirus infections as the active cases dropped by 12,062, the biggest single day fall since August 24, per the latest Government data. Furthermore, chatters surrounding China’s recently assertive relations with the Western leaders and hopes of faster vaccinations, as marked at the World Economic Forum, also challenge the US Dollar Index (DXY).
Against this backdrop, US 10-year Treasury yields regain 1.34% after a downbeat start to the week but stocks in Asia-Pacific remain pressured at the latest.
Looking forward, US inflation data will be closely observed for fresh impulse as the Fed is up for a monetary policy meeting the next week. Should the CPI justifies reflation fears, the US dollar may gain extra support from the likely risk aversion.
Read: US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
Technical analysis
FXStreet’s Ross J. Burland terms the USD/INR pair’s latest moves as lackluster while saying,
USD/INR is well and truly stuck in a range, trading between the 10 and 21 EMAs near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level following touch of the 50% mean reversion.
Read: USD/INR Price News: The Indian ruppee is stuck in a daily range
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.6165
|Today Daily Change
|0.0800
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|73.5365
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.6814
|Daily SMA50
|74.1414
|Daily SMA100
|73.8433
|Daily SMA200
|73.5851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7866
|Previous Daily Low
|73.5246
|Previous Weekly High
|73.8866
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.9946
|Previous Monthly High
|74.5575
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.911
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.6865
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.6246
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.4452
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.3539
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.1832
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.7072
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.8779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.9692
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation
EUR/USD aptly portrays the market’s indecision ahead of crucial US inflation data heading into Tuesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late.
When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD continues the mildly positive performance above 200-DMA, around 1.3830, heading into Monday’s London open. In doing so, the cable pair cheers pullback in the US dollar, as well as recently hawkish BOE comments.
Gold awaits key US CPI data as next catalyst
Gold is trading flat in Asia as the US dollar remains robust in the face of renewed covid concerns and prospects of Fed taper in the coming months.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress, and a buy signal is starting to line up.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.