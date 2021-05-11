USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers battle short-term hurdle around mid-73.00s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR pokes intraday high amid second consecutive positive day.
  • Two-week-old resistance line guards immediate run-up, falling trend line from April 21, 200-SMA add to the upside filters.
  • Bullish MACD backs corrective pullback, bears need clear break of 73.20 to tighten the grips.

USD/INR extends the week-start recovery to 73.51, up 0.05% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday.

The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped to the fresh low since early April on Friday but multiple lows marked in over five weeks triggered the quote’s corrective pullback afterward.

The recovery moves also propel the MACD bullish signals to attack a downward sloping resistance line from April 26.

Although buyers are likely to overcome the immediate hurdle around 73.52, any further upside seems doubtful as another downward sloping trend line from April 21 and 200-SMA, respectively near 73.90 and 74.15, could test the USD/INR bulls afterward.

Meanwhile, 73.20 becomes the key short-term support before the 73.00 threshold.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.5015
Today Daily Change 0.0160
Today Daily Change % 0.02%
Today daily open 73.4855
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.45
Daily SMA50 73.6466
Daily SMA100 73.3496
Daily SMA200 73.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.496
Previous Daily Low 73.2675
Previous Weekly High 74.311
Previous Weekly Low 73.1972
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.4087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.3548
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.3367
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.1878
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.1082
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5652
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.6448
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.7937

 

 

