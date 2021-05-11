USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee sellers battle short-term hurdle around mid-73.00s

- USD/INR pokes intraday high amid second consecutive positive day.
- Two-week-old resistance line guards immediate run-up, falling trend line from April 21, 200-SMA add to the upside filters.
- Bullish MACD backs corrective pullback, bears need clear break of 73.20 to tighten the grips.
USD/INR extends the week-start recovery to 73.51, up 0.05% intraday, amid the initial Indian trading session on Tuesday.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair dropped to the fresh low since early April on Friday but multiple lows marked in over five weeks triggered the quote’s corrective pullback afterward.
The recovery moves also propel the MACD bullish signals to attack a downward sloping resistance line from April 26.
Although buyers are likely to overcome the immediate hurdle around 73.52, any further upside seems doubtful as another downward sloping trend line from April 21 and 200-SMA, respectively near 73.90 and 74.15, could test the USD/INR bulls afterward.
Meanwhile, 73.20 becomes the key short-term support before the 73.00 threshold.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.5015
|Today Daily Change
|0.0160
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|73.4855
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.45
|Daily SMA50
|73.6466
|Daily SMA100
|73.3496
|Daily SMA200
|73.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.496
|Previous Daily Low
|73.2675
|Previous Weekly High
|74.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.1972
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.4087
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.3548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.1878
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.1082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.5652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.6448
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.7937
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains poised for more gains above 1.2160
The buying interest surrounding the single currency keeps the EUR/USD pair buoyed in the Asian session. Weaker US dollar lifts demand for the pair. US JOLTs Job Opening data, Germany ZEW Survey awaited.
GBP/USD: Struggles near 10-week top above 1.4100, focus on BOE’s Bailey
GBP/USD prints three-day winning streak, picks up bids of late. Swiss election, UK’s covid alert update earlier favored bulls. Bailey may reject rate hike fears, Queen Elizabeth II will also speak on government’s legislative agenda.
Gold: Bulls remain defensive near $1,840
Gold is consolidating gains sub $1,840 level in the Asian session. The price of gold possessed a rangebound movement between $1,830 and $1,838. On the hourly chart, the downward sloping line from the previous day’s high of $1,845.46, acts as a wall of defense for gold.
Cardano gains to diminish as 16% correction awaits
Cardano price is on the precipice of starting a downtrend after a recent minor sell-off. ADA looks to slide toward a key demand barrier that separates bullish from bearish. The sellers could trigger a 10% downtrend in ADA toward the resistance level at $1.47.
Currencies tumble as stocks erase gains
What started off as a strong day for risk appetite turned into losses for currencies and equities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and NASDAQ hit record highs at the start of New York trade but peaked shortly after, shedding their gains to end the day lower.