USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee recovers early losses of RBI Inflation report

- USD/INR has slipped to 82.75 after a breakdown of intraday consolidation.
- The RBI will provide a special report on inflation equipped with reasons and remedies for higher inflation.
- Fed’s hawkish guidance has turned the overall risk tone extremely negative.
The USD/INR pair has surrendered its opening gains recorded due to a bigger rate hike announcement by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday. In the morning session, the asset displayed a gap-up open as a fourth consecutive 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Fed weighed on risk-perceived currencies.
Fed chair Jerome Powell also sounded hawkish while providing guidance cited that it is very premature to be thinking about pausing the policy tightening spell now as short-term inflation has remained higher than projections.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is oscillating below 112.00 after a marginal fall, however, the overall risk tone is extremely negative as policy tightening measures have weakened economic projections. S&P500 futures are failing to recover firmly as higher interest rates have escalated fears of a decline in earnings guidance by the corporate.
Now, investors are looking for the release of a special inflation report by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that will display reasons and remedies for higher inflation. Retail inflation in India has climbed to a high of 7.4% beyond the tolerance of 6% as mandated by the RBI consecutively for three quarters.
This week, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will be of utmost importance. But before that, Wednesday’s release of US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change has remained upbeat. The US economy has added 239k fresh jobs in the labor market, which will support the Fed to keep up the pace of hiking rates further.
The US NFP is seen lower at 200k vs. the prior release of 263k. While the Unemployment Rate will increase to 3.6%.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7725
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1305
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|82.903
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.4913
|Daily SMA50
|81.1883
|Daily SMA100
|80.2229
|Daily SMA200
|78.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.0375
|Previous Daily Low
|82.401
|Previous Weekly High
|83.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9284
|Previous Monthly High
|83.4276
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.014
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.6441
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.5235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.7965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
