USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee rebound remains elusive beyond 20-day EMA

  • USD/INR snaps four-day uptrend, extends pullback from three-week top.
  • MACD teases bulls above short-term EMA, descending trend line from October 12 guards immediate upside.

USD/INR bounces off intraday low to 74.54, down 0.05% on a day during early Thursday. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair keeps the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since November 03.

While a U-turn from the multi-day high justifies the pair’s inability to provide a daily close beyond a six-week-old resistance line, the quote’s sustained trading beyond 20-day EMA keeps buyers hopeful. Also favoring the USD/INR bulls is the MACD line that recently marked a bullish cross and inches towards the positive region.

That said, the pair buyers will seek a daily closing past the stated trend line resistance, around 74.62 by the press time, to extend the weekly run-up.

Following that, the 75.00 threshold and the monthly high near 75.15 may probe the USD/INR upside ahead of the previous monthly peak of 75.65.

Alternatively, a clear downside break of the 20-day EMA level of 74.45 will direct the USD/INR sellers towards an ascending support line from early September, near 74.08 by the press time.

Also acting as important support levels are the lows marked during the last week around the 74.00 round figure and the monthly trough of 73.85.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 74.5245
Today Daily Change -0.0519
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 74.5764
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.4304
Daily SMA50 74.5116
Daily SMA100 74.3019
Daily SMA200 73.914
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 74.76
Previous Daily Low 74.3279
Previous Weekly High 74.5235
Previous Weekly Low 74.023
Previous Monthly High 75.651
Previous Monthly Low 74.0821
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.5949
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.493
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.3495
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.1227
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.9174
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.7816
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.9869
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.2137

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

