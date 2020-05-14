USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee probes 50-day SMA, inside short-term falling channel

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR extends Wednesday’s recovery moves to challenge the 50-day SMA.
  • A five-week-old falling trend channel keeps sellers hopeful amid bearish MACD.
  • Bulls will wait for the upside break of the channel for fresh entries.

USD/INR takes the bids near 75.61, up 0.25% on a day, during the pre-Europe session on Thursday. In doing so, the pair probes 50-day SMA inside a multi-day-old falling trend channel.

A sustained break of a 50-day SMA level of 75.60 becomes necessary for the buyers to challenge the bearish technical pattern. Following that, 76.20 can act as an intermediate resistance ahead of the channel’s upper line of 76.45.

Should the USD/INR prices cross 76.45 on a daily closing basis, April 21 high near 77.00 can stop the bulls before pushing them to the April monthly top close to 77.40.

Meanwhile, 75.00 can offer immediate support to the pair ahead of highlighting the channel’s lower line, near 74.70.

If at all the quote drops below 74.70, the early March top near 74.58 can lure the bears.

USD/INR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 75.4375
Today Daily Change 0.0200
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 75.4175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.978
Daily SMA50 75.5562
Daily SMA100 73.5253
Daily SMA200 72.4075
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.513
Previous Daily Low 75.0618
Previous Weekly High 76.145
Previous Weekly Low 75.265
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.3406
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.2342
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.1485
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.8796
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.6973
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.5997
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.782
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.0509

 

 

