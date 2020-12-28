USD/INR Price News: Indian rupee eases below 74.00 inside short-term triangle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR picks up bids while extending bounce off 73.47.
  • Bearish MACD suggests further downside towards the monthly low.
  • Upside break of triangle needs validation from month’s top.

USD/INR rises to 73.57 while reversing the early-Asian losses during the initial hour of Indian trading. In doing so, the Indian rupee pair wavers near the monthly low.

If looking at the lower high formation since November 04, the quote seems to portray a descending triangle, bullish chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

However, bearish MACD, coupled with multiple failures to stay positive beyond the 74.00 threshold keeps USD/INR sellers hopeful unless the quote remains below the triangle’s resistance line, at 73.97 now.

Also acting as the upside barrier is the monthly peak surrounding 74.12, a break of which will propel the quote towards the early-November tops near 74.80 before highlighting the 75.00 theshold for the USD/INR bulls.

On the downside, the monthly low near 73.40, followed by October’s low near 72.96, entertain USD/INR bears during the pullback moves.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.6025
Today Daily Change 0.0435
Today Daily Change % 0.06%
Today daily open 73.559
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.7105
Daily SMA50 73.9485
Daily SMA100 73.8605
Daily SMA200 74.7197
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.573
Previous Daily Low 73.5578
Previous Weekly High 74.1215
Previous Weekly Low 73.4668
Previous Monthly High 74.985
Previous Monthly Low 73.6492
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.5636
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.5671
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.5535
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.548
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.5383
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.5687
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.5784
Daily Pivot Point R3 73.5839

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

GBP/USD wavers around mid-1.3500s amid Trump’s covid stimulus, doubts over Brexit

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and moved back above the 1.3600 mark as the Brexit deal announcement and US stimulus remained supportive, albeit failed ahead of multi-year tops touched earlier this December.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading conditions warrant some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

XAU/USD falters near $1900 mark, up little around $1885 region

Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday gains and faced rejection near the $1900 mark. Sustained USD selling bias provided a modest lift to the dollar-denominated commodity. The prevalent risk-on environment was seen exerting pressure on the safe-haven metal.

Gold news

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

FX year ahead 2021: Too much Dollar pessimism?

It has been year of absolute chaos, but hopefully 2021 will be much calmer as the global economy heals its wounds. The overwhelming consensus in the FX arena is for the US dollar to sink further as the reflation trade dominates, lifting all other boats.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US Dollar Index: Bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus

US dollar index (DXY) drops to 90.19, down 0.15% intraday, during early Monday. The greenback gauge recently declined after US President Donald Trump signed the coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures