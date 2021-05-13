USD/INR Price News: Bearish flag keeps Indian rupee buyers hopeful below 74.00

- USD/INR refreshes intraday low after rising the most since late April.
- Sustained below key EMA, resistance line joins bearish chart formation to favor sellers.
USD/INR takes offers around 73.56, down 0.15% intraday, amid early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair reverses the previous day’s jump, inside a bearish chart pattern while stepping back from 50-EMA.
Although MACD flashes bullish signals, the pair’s weakness below a three-week-old falling trend line adds strength to the USD/INR bearish impulse.
It’s worth mentioning that a clear break below 73.40 becomes necessary to confirm the chart play suggesting a downside move towards the 71.00 theoretical target.
However, there are multiple hurdles to the south near 73.20-15 and the yearly bottom of 72.17 to consider during the fall.
Meanwhile, 50-EMA, the flag’s upper line and the stated resistance line can keep challenging USD/INR buyers below 73.75, a break of which could recall the 74.00 threshold on the chart.
USD/INR four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|73.5762
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|73.6771
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.2928
|Daily SMA50
|73.662
|Daily SMA100
|73.3428
|Daily SMA200
|73.6156
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.7076
|Previous Daily Low
|73.3688
|Previous Weekly High
|74.311
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.1972
|Previous Monthly High
|75.6321
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|73.5782
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.4982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.4614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2457
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.1226
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.8002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.9233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.139
