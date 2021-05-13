USD/INR Price News: Bearish flag keeps Indian rupee buyers hopeful below 74.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/INR refreshes intraday low after rising the most since late April.
  • Sustained below key EMA, resistance line joins bearish chart formation to favor sellers.

USD/INR takes offers around 73.56, down 0.15% intraday, amid early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the Indian rupee (INR) pair reverses the previous day’s jump, inside a bearish chart pattern while stepping back from 50-EMA.

Although MACD flashes bullish signals, the pair’s weakness below a three-week-old falling trend line adds strength to the USD/INR bearish impulse.

It’s worth mentioning that a clear break below 73.40 becomes necessary to confirm the chart play suggesting a downside move towards the 71.00 theoretical target.

However, there are multiple hurdles to the south near 73.20-15 and the yearly bottom of 72.17 to consider during the fall.

Meanwhile, 50-EMA, the flag’s upper line and the stated resistance line can keep challenging USD/INR buyers below 73.75, a break of which could recall the 74.00 threshold on the chart.

USD/INR four-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 73.5762
Today Daily Change -0.1009
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 73.6771
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 74.2928
Daily SMA50 73.662
Daily SMA100 73.3428
Daily SMA200 73.6156
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.7076
Previous Daily Low 73.3688
Previous Weekly High 74.311
Previous Weekly Low 73.1972
Previous Monthly High 75.6321
Previous Monthly Low 73.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 73.5782
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.4982
Daily Pivot Point S1 73.4614
Daily Pivot Point S2 73.2457
Daily Pivot Point S3 73.1226
Daily Pivot Point R1 73.8002
Daily Pivot Point R2 73.9233
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.139

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

