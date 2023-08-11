USD/INR Price Analysis: Trades with negative bias below 83.00, lacks follow-through

- USD/INR meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a modest USD weakness.
- The recent range-bound price action warrants some caution before placing directional bets.
- A sustained strength beyond the 83.00 mark is needed to support prospects for further gains.
The USD/INR pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight solid rebound from the 82.60-82.55 area, or over a one-week low and meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 82.75 region, down 0.15% for the day, though remain well within the striking distance of a more than six-month peak touched on Wednesday.
The downtick could be attributed to a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness and some technical selling after this week's failure to find acceptance above the 83.00 round-figure mark. Looking at the broader picture, the USD/INR pair has been oscillating in a familiar trading range over the past weeks or so. Against the backdrop of the recent rally from the 81.70 area, or the July swing low, this might still be categorized as a bullish consolidation phase.
Adding to this, technical indicators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and suggest that the path of least resistance for the USD/INR pair is to the upside. That said, it will still be prudent to wait for a sustained strength beyond the 83.00 mark before positioning for any further gains. Spot prices might then surpass the all-time peak, around the 83.40-83.45 region touched in October 2023, and aim to conquer the 84.00 mark.
On the flip side, a subsequent decline below the overnight swing low, around the 82.60-82.55 region, could attract fresh buyers near the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the 82.20 region. This, in turn, should help limit losses for the USD/INR pair near the 82.00 mark. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and pave the way for a further depreciating move.
The downward trajectory might then drag the USD/INR pair below the 81.75 region, or the July swing low, towards the next relevant support near the 81.50 zone. Spot prices could eventually drop to test sub-81.00 levels or the YTD low touched in January.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.7386
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1319
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|82.8705
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.3652
|Daily SMA50
|82.2731
|Daily SMA100
|82.216
|Daily SMA200
|82.1679
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.9232
|Previous Daily Low
|82.5854
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8996
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.2
|Previous Monthly High
|82.8334
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6588
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.7144
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.7941
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.4552
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.325
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.0007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.1308
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.3385
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rises toward 0.6550 as RBA's Lowe signals more hikes
AUD/USD is advancing toward 0.6550, having caught a fresh bid on RBA Governor Lowe’s hawkish remarks, hinting at more tightening ahead. The US Dollar clings to the overnight solid recovery gains, which could limit the AUD/USD rebound. US sentiment data awaited.
USD/JPY flirts with YTD peak, remains below 145.00 mark amid fears of an intervention
USD/JPY adds to its weekly gains and steadily climbs toward 145.00 psychological mark during the Asian session, closing in on the YTD peak touched in June. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction as traders remain on guard, expectant of any intervention by Japanese authorities.
Gold could correct before targeting key 200 DMA support
Gold price is consolidating weekly losses, sitting at the lowest level in a month near $1,910 early Friday. The. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to solid overnight recovery gains heading into another top-tier US economic data release.
Digital Currency Group seeks to dismiss Gemini lawsuit citing inaccurate claims of fraud
The crypto space has become more than well-versed with lawsuits at this point, whether they may be coming from the authorities or from market players. Such is the case with Digital Currency Group (DCG), which is looking to put an end to the lawsuit filed against it.
UK Q2 Gross Domestic Product Preview: No growth expected, GBP could keep falling
The United Kingdom’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) will publish the first release of the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of the year on Friday, August 11, which is expected to remain stuck.