USD/INR Price Analysis: Retreats further from multi-week peak, holds above 83.00 mark

- USD/INR drifts lower for the second successive day, albeit lacks follow-through selling.
- The technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying at lower levels.
- A convincing break below the 200-day SMA is needed to negate the positive outlook.
The USD/INR pair remains under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Friday amid a modest US Dollar (USD) weakness, albeit manages to hold above the 83.00 mark heading into the European session.
The said handle represents a strong horizontal resistance breakpoint and should act as a pivotal point for intraday traders, which if broken might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for deeper losses. That said, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and are still far from being in the overbought zone. This, in turn, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels and should help limit any further losses for the USD/INR pair.
Some follow-through selling below the 82.85-82.80 region, however, might expose the weekly low, around the 82.60-82.55 zone. The next relevant support is pegged near the 82.35 area (August 24 low), which coincides with a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A convincing break below might shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders and make the USD/INR pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards retesting sub-82.00 levels.
On the flip side, the 83.35-83.40 area, or a three-week top touched on Wednesday, could now provide some resistance to the upside ahead of the record high, around the 83.55 region set on August 16. Bulls need to wait for a sustained strength beyond the latter before positioning for any further appreciating move. The subsequent move-up should allow the USD/INR bulls to aim to conquer the 84.00 round-figure mark.
USD/INR daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|83.1462
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0982
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|83.2444
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.9587
|Daily SMA50
|82.5891
|Daily SMA100
|82.3951
|Daily SMA200
|82.3213
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.3348
|Previous Daily Low
|83.0697
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8978
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.4635
|Previous Monthly High
|83.5505
|Previous Monthly Low
|82.224
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|83.1709
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|83.2335
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.0979
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.9512
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.8328
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.3629
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.4814
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0700 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is recovering ground above the 1.0700 level in the Asian session on Friday, as the US Dollar has come under fresh selling pressure alongside the US Treasury bond yields. The rebound could likely be limited by risk aversion and a data-light economic calendar.
GBP/USD moves away from multi-month low set on Thursday, remains below 1.2500
The GBP/USD pair edges higher and moves away from a three-month high, around the 1.2445 region touched the previous day. Spot prices, however, remain below the 1.2500 psychological mark and lack bullish conviction, warranting some caution before positioning for any meaningful appreciating move.
Gold looks to recapture 50 DMA at $1,932, as RSI flips bullish
Gold price is building on the previous recovery early Friday, looking to reclaim the $1,930 round level. The United States Dollar (USD) sees an extended correction from six-month highs, tracking the US Treasury bond yields lower.
Vitalik Buterin could have fueled Shiba Inu price rally by burning $1.7 billion in SHIB
Vitalik Buterin burned 90% of SHIB sent to his wallet by creator Ryoshi in 2021. Shiba Inu burn statistics tracker explains how the Ethereum creator could have fueled a rally through a timely SHIB burn.
Are we headed for a hard landing?
We’ve seen a combination of stronger US economic data and softer economic data outside the US, which has made for a situation where the US Dollar has been well bid, while US equities have been under pressure.