USD/INR Price Analysis: Indian rupee bulls look to 200-DMA retest

- USD/INR fades bounce off six-week low amid bearish MACD signals.
- Key DMA confluence restricts short-term advances before monthly resistance line.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the downside filters.
USD/INR consolidates the biggest daily gains in a month around 74.10 during early Wednesday.
The Indian rupee (INR) pair bounced off 200-DMA the previous day but fades recovery below a convergence of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA of late.
Given the bearish MACD signals and the pair’s inability to keep the rebound above the key DMA, USD/INR prices are likely to remain pressured.
Hence, the 74.00 threshold seems immediate support to watch before the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside, around 73.95.
Should the quote drops below 73.95, the 200-DMA level of 73.83 will regain the market’s attention ahead of the mid-September lows close to 73.35.
Meanwhile, 50% Fibo. near 74.25 guards the quote’s immediate upside ahead of the stated DMA confluence around 74.30.
In a case where USD/INR bulls cross the 74.30 key hurdle, 74.70 and a one-month-old resistance line near the 75.00 round figure may flash on their radar.
USD/INR: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.103
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0124
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|74.1154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.7848
|Daily SMA50
|74.2868
|Daily SMA100
|74.304
|Daily SMA200
|73.8264
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|74.1454
|Previous Daily Low
|73.8515
|Previous Weekly High
|75.1908
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.174
|Previous Monthly High
|75.651
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.0821
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|74.0332
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|73.9638
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|73.9294
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.7435
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.6355
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|74.2234
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.3314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.5173
