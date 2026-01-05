EUR/CAD trades around 1.6100 after paring recent losses

EUR/CAD remains in the negative territory after paring daily losses, trading around 1.6100 during the European hours on Monday. The currency cross pares recent losses as the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar (CAD) struggles amid weaker Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price falls more than 1%, trading around $56.50 per barrel at the time of writing.

Traders evaluate the fallout from the US attack on Venezuela, with markets weighing risks to regional crude supply. However, some analysts expect limited disruption, noting Venezuela produces under 1 million barrels per day, less than 1% of global output.

The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) December meeting minutes indicate that policymakers are growing more confident in the economy’s resilience, while remaining cautious amid unusually high uncertainty. The Governing Council highlighted trade policy, particularly the upcoming CUSMA review period in July, as a key risk to the outlook, alongside uncertainty over how the economy adjusts to structural shifts in global trade.

The EUR/CAD cross may further gain ground as the Euro (EUR) could find support against its major peers on the cautious sentiment surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) policy outlook. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged in December 2025 and signaled they are likely to remain on hold for an extended period.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said after keeping rates steady in December 2025 that heightened uncertainty makes it difficult to offer clear forward guidance on future policy decisions.