EUR/JPY tests two-week lows at 183.30 amid generalised Euro weakness



The Euro has opened the first full week of 2026 in a weak tone and is trading lower against a somewhat firmer Japanese Yen. The pair accelerated its reversal from Friday’s highs, at 184.40, and is testing the bottom of the last two-week trading range, at 183.30, at the time of writing.

The safe-haven Japanese Yen is faring better than the common currency upon return from the Christmas holidays, amid rising geopolitical tensions following the US intervention in Venezuela this weekend.

Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro, is expected to appear in front of a US Court on Monday, and President Donald Trump has threatened a second round of attacks if the authorities fail to cooperate with the US plans for the country’s Oil industry and stop drug trafficking.

Earlier on Monday, the Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuho Ueda, provided some additional support to the Yen, reiterating the central bank’s commitment to normalising its monetary policy. Ueda pledged to keep raising rates in the coming months if wages and prices continue their moderate growth trend.

In Europe, the primary focus on Monday will be on the release of January’s Sentix Investors’ Confidence. The index reviews institutional investors’ feelings about the current economic situation and has been posting negative readings since August, reflecting a downbeat sentiment.