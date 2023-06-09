USD/INR Price Analysis: Flat-lines around 82.50, bulls still seem to have the upper hand

- USD/INR is seen consolidating in a narrow band around mid-82.00s on Friday.
- The technical setup favours bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A convincing break below the 200- SMA is needed to negate the positive bias.
The USD/INR pair oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday and is currently placed around the 82.50 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
From a technical perspective, spot prices, so far, manage to hold above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the April-May rally from the vicinity of the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Against the backdrop of last week's bounce from the 50% Fibo. level, positive oscillators on the daily chart support prospects for some near-term appreciating move.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 82.65 region, before placing fresh bullish bets. The USD/INR pair might then make a fresh attempt to conquer the 83.00 round-figure mark. A sustained strength and acceptance above the latter will confirm a fresh breakout, paving the way for additional gains.
On the flip side, weakness below the 82.40 region, or the 38.2% Fibo. level, might prompt some technical selling and expose the 82.25 confluence - comprising 50% Fibo. level and the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A convincing break below will make the USD/INR pair vulnerable to challenge the 200-day SMA, currently pegged around the 82.00 mark.
The aforementioned handle should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively will negate the positive outlook and shift the near-term bias in favour of bearish traders.
USD/INR daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.4708
|Today Daily Change
|0.0042
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|82.4666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.5699
|Daily SMA50
|82.188
|Daily SMA100
|82.2389
|Daily SMA200
|81.9792
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.6478
|Previous Daily Low
|82.4386
|Previous Weekly High
|82.8046
|Previous Weekly Low
|82.2615
|Previous Monthly High
|82.981
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.6435
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.5185
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.5679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.3875
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.3084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.1783
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.5968
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.806
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds lower ground near 0.6700 on softer China inflation data
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6700, having retreated from monthly highs. The Aussie pair keeps its corrective decline intact after China's CPI and PPI data came in softer than expected. The US Dollar has paused its decline, weighing further on the pair.
EUR/USD consolidates near two-week high, setup favours bullish traders
The EUR/USD pair is seen consolidating the previous day's strong gains to over a two-week high and oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.0775-1.0780 region and seem poised to build on the recent bounce from the 1.0635 region.
Gold bulls need acceptance from $1,970, $1,990 and Fed
Gold remains sidelined as bulls take a breather after rising the most in five weeks the previous day, staying on the way to posting the second consecutive weekly gain. The XAU/USD is yet to cross the short-term key hurdles.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13. According to the notice, the move is attributed to aggressive and intimidating tactics employed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Jobless claims may offer well-timed comfort for the Federal Reserve
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it.