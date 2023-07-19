USD/INR Price Analysis: Eyes on the 82.00 area for the next move

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • USD/INR lacks firm directional bias; market players await a valid breakout.
  • The currency cross gyrates within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.
  • The key support level is seen at 82.00, while 82.80 area acts as the immediate resistance level.

The USD/INR pair lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates within a large consolidation phase since October 2022. The cross currently trades around 82.10 during the Asian session on Wednesday. 

That said, two converging trend-lines constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. Market participants await a valid breakout for the next directional move for the cross. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds between 40-60, reinforcing the non-directional movement for USD/INR.

A decisive break below 82.00 (the lower limit of the asymmetrical triangle pattern, a psychological round mark) will see a drop to a crucial support level of 81.70. The mentioned level represents the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The additional downside filter to watch is 80.85 (Low of January 23, 2023), followed by 80.35, representing a low of November 11, 2022. 

On the upside, any meaningful follow-through buying past 82.80 (the upper boundary of the asymmetrical triangle pattern) will challenge the next contention at 83.00, portraying a psychological round mark and a low of May 24. Further north, the cross will meet the next hurdle near 83.20 (High of December 23, 2022) en route to 83.40 (High of October 19, 2022).

USD/INR daily chart

 

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 82.0806
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 82.0781
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.1567
Daily SMA50 82.3106
Daily SMA100 82.1955
Daily SMA200 82.1764
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.1456
Previous Daily Low 81.9675
Previous Weekly High 82.7256
Previous Weekly Low 81.9215
Previous Monthly High 82.737
Previous Monthly Low 81.8477
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 82.0776
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 82.0356
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.9819
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.8856
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.8037
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.16
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.2419
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.3382

 

