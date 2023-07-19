USD/INR Price Analysis: Eyes on the 82.00 area for the next move

- USD/INR lacks firm directional bias; market players await a valid breakout.
- The currency cross gyrates within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart.
- The key support level is seen at 82.00, while 82.80 area acts as the immediate resistance level.
The USD/INR pair lacks any firm directional bias and oscillates within a large consolidation phase since October 2022. The cross currently trades around 82.10 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
That said, two converging trend-lines constitute the formation of a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart. Market participants await a valid breakout for the next directional move for the cross. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holds between 40-60, reinforcing the non-directional movement for USD/INR.
A decisive break below 82.00 (the lower limit of the asymmetrical triangle pattern, a psychological round mark) will see a drop to a crucial support level of 81.70. The mentioned level represents the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The additional downside filter to watch is 80.85 (Low of January 23, 2023), followed by 80.35, representing a low of November 11, 2022.
On the upside, any meaningful follow-through buying past 82.80 (the upper boundary of the asymmetrical triangle pattern) will challenge the next contention at 83.00, portraying a psychological round mark and a low of May 24. Further north, the cross will meet the next hurdle near 83.20 (High of December 23, 2022) en route to 83.40 (High of October 19, 2022).
USD/INR daily chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.0806
|Today Daily Change
|0.0025
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|82.0781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.1567
|Daily SMA50
|82.3106
|Daily SMA100
|82.1955
|Daily SMA200
|82.1764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.1456
|Previous Daily Low
|81.9675
|Previous Weekly High
|82.7256
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.9215
|Previous Monthly High
|82.737
|Previous Monthly Low
|81.8477
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.0776
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.0356
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|81.9819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.8856
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.8037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.2419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.3382
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD remains depressed near multi-day low, holds above 1.3000 ahead of UK CPI
GBP/USD drifts lower for the fourth straight day and is pressured by a modest USD strength. Expectations for a less hawkish Fed and the risk-on mood to cap gains for the safe-haven buck. Rising bets for more aggressive BoE rate hikes should help limit losses ahead of the UK CPI.
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.1200 as US Dollar finds it feet
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.1200, as the US Dollar pauses its run of losses. Upbeat US Core Retail Sales growth joins mixed ECB signals and worsening mood to prod EUR/USD bulls so far this Wednesday.
Gold retreat from two-month highs could test key 100 DMA support
Gold price is reversing a part of the previous day’s solid recovery, retreating from two-month highs at $1,984. The United States Dollar (USD) is making a minor recovery attempt amid a dampening market sentiment, shrugging off the weakness in the US Treasury bond yields across the curve.
Can PEPE price make a 10% comeback amid crypto market uncertainty?
PEPE price has shed 21% between July 14 and 18, falling from $0.00000188 to $0.00000148. During this drop, the frog-based meme coin created a set of lower highs and lower lows, which, when connected using trend lines, reveal a falling wedge.
UK June CPI Preview: Hot inflation likely to support another Sterling rally
The all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the United Kingdom (UK) will be published on Wednesday, July 19. Amid mounting wage and inflationary pressures in the UK, the country’s CPI release is likely to significantly impact the Bank of England (BoE) rate hike outlook, in turn, influencing the near-term direction in the GBP/USD pair.