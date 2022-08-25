USD/INR Price Analysis: Bulls need to wait for more for printing a fresh all-time high above 80.20

- USD/INR is advancing sharply to recapture its all-time-high at 80.21.
- An ascending triangle formation indicates that bulls need to wait for more for a fresh rally.
- Ascending 200-EMA indicates that the upside bias is intact.
The USD/INR pair has displayed a firmer rebound from a low near 79.75 in the Asian session. On a broader note, the asset is oscillating in a tad wider range of 79.68-80.11 from the past week. Investors are expected to adopt a wait-and-watch approach ahead of Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
On a four-hour scale, the asset is oscillating in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern that favors consolidation with a positive bias. The upward-sloping trendline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from August 2 low at 78.41. While the horizontal resistance is plotted from all-time highs at 80.21.
The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 79.71 has acted as major support for the counter. Also, the 200-EMA at 79.43 is scaling gradually higher, which adds to the upside filters.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00, which indicates a consolidation ahead.
A minor correction to near 50-EMA at 79.71 will trigger a bargain buy as oscillators will get oversold. An occurrence of the same will send the asset towards 80.21. A break above 80.21 will send the asset into unchartered territory and will drive the asset towards a crucial resistance at 80.50.
On the flip side, a downside move below the August 16 low at 79.14 will drag the asset towards July 7 low at 78.90, followed by the August 2 low at 78.42.
USD/INR four-hour chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.8251
|Today Daily Change
|0.0496
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|79.7755
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|79.4394
|Daily SMA50
|79.2574
|Daily SMA100
|78.1655
|Daily SMA200
|76.7007
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.04
|Previous Daily Low
|79.7125
|Previous Weekly High
|80.1115
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.1395
|Previous Monthly High
|80.208
|Previous Monthly Low
|78.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.8376
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.9149
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.6453
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.5152
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|79.3178
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|79.9728
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|80.1702
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.3003
