USD/INR Price Analysis: Bounce from 3.5-month lows lacks conviction

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

  • USD/INR's daily chart shows bearish sentiment is quite strong. 
  • The pair could reverse the recent recovery from 3.5-month lows. 

USD/INR rose to 75.00 on Wednesday, having printed a 3.5-month low of 74.5280 on Monday. 

The bounce lacks conviction, as suggested by the long upper wicks attached to daily candles representing price action seen on Tuesday and Wednesday, and could be short-lived. 

Long upper wicks are formed when buyers fail to keep prices at session highs and are indicative of bearish sentiment or sell on the rise mentality. 

In addition, the hourly chart relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a double top breakdown, a sign the recovery from multi-month lows has ended. 

The pair could revisit Monday’s low of 74.5280. Acceptance below that level would imply a continuation of the sell-off from highs near 76.40 observed in June and expose the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) support, currently at 73.25. 

A close above the 100-day SMA at 75.265 would invalidate the bearish setup. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 74.9606
Today Daily Change 0.0592
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 74.9014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.5865
Daily SMA50 75.5989
Daily SMA100 75.2379
Daily SMA200 73.2457
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.0362
Previous Daily Low 74.8106
Previous Weekly High 75.645
Previous Weekly Low 74.605
Previous Monthly High 76.5076
Previous Monthly Low 74.9786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 74.8967
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 74.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 74.7959
Daily Pivot Point S2 74.6904
Daily Pivot Point S3 74.5703
Daily Pivot Point R1 75.0215
Daily Pivot Point R2 75.1416
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.2471

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

AUD/USD holds the lower ground around 0.6975 on mixed Chinese inflation

Having faced rejection once again near 0.7000, AUD/USD holds the lower ground near 0.6975 following the release of the mixed Chinese inflation numbers for June. Coronavirus-led regional lockdown risks continue to weigh on the aussie. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY: Under pressure testing 107.20 support

USD/JPY opened down in Asia as the risk rally undermines the safe haven of the US dollar, continuing the theme from Wall Street. USD/JPY bears are taking control and testing a key support at 1-7.20 in Tokyo. Risk appetite is mixed from one day to the next, familiar ranges to play out. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain

Gold: Sidelined in Asia, eyes fourth-straight weekly gain

Gold bulls are taking a breather, having pushed prices to nine-year highs on Wednesday. Weekly gain looks likely on coronavirus concerns and US-China tensions. A key technical indicator is reporting overbought conditions for first since February. 

Gold News

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI: Rounding bottom on hourly chart highlights $41.15

WTI stays mildly bid above $41.00 while remaining above 100-HMA. Multiple failures to cross $41.15 confront a bullish chart formation on a short timeframe. June month’s top, February low will be on the buyers’ radar after a successful break.

Oil News

Look East for market direction

Look East for market direction

When the stock market of the world’s second largest economy jumps more than 450 points, or 8%, in a week, it is time to sit up and take notice. The Shanghai Composite index, which acts as the benchmark for Chinese stocks, is now at 2018 levels.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures