TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Germany: Survey divergence clouds growth signals – Deutsche Bank

Germany: Survey divergence clouds growth signals – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Deutsche Bank Research economists Robin Winkler and Marc Schattenberg analyse conflicting German business surveys, noting that PMI points to a cyclical expansion while Ifo expectations still imply weakness. They find Ifo’s historical lead over PMI is mainly in manufacturing. Focusing on survey changes, both indicators now suggest Q1 German GDP growth of 0.4% q/q.

PMI and Ifo send mixed growth signals

"Recent business surveys point to a decent recovery in the German economy. However, the PMI survey continues to paint a much rosier picture than the Ifo survey. While the PMI is now back at its long-term average, consistent with a cyclical expansion, Ifo business expectations suggest the German economy remains deep in the doldrums."

"A simple nowcasting model in levels puts Q1 GDP growth at 0.2% on the PMI versus -0.7% on the Ifo. This large gap between the two surveys is more than just noise; it first opened up in 2022 and has persisted ever since. So, which survey is right?"

"Historically, Ifo business expectations have tended to lead the PMI. If one could track only one survey, the Ifo would have been more informative. However, this leading property largely stems from the manufacturing sector."

"The upshot is that, more than ever, the index levels of the business surveys should be ignored in favour of the rates of change. Even then the predictive power of the surveys has declined since 2020, perhaps because the national accounts data has become more erratic. But at least both surveys add some useful and consistent information to near-term forecasts. Looking at recent changes, the fresh data for February point to Q1 GDP growth of 0.4% q/q on each of the two surveys."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 as EU-US trade relations sour

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 as EU-US trade relations sour

EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.1800 following the earlier climb. The data from Germany highlighted a modest improvement in business sentiment in February but failed to help the Euro as investors assess the US-EU trade relations following Trump's global tariff hike announcement.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly above $5,100 on Monday. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers