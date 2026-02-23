TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver gains on US trade uncertainty, Iran tensions

  • Silver posts strong gains as US trade uncertainty revives safe-haven demand.
  • The US Supreme Court ruling against Donald Trump’s tariff policy weighs on the US Dollar.
  • Geopolitical tensions with Iran and expectations of monetary easing add further support.
Silver gains on US trade uncertainty, Iran tensions
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $86.50 on Monday at the time of writing, up 2.35% on the day, benefiting from a marked resurgence in safe-haven demand. The white metal draws support from heightened political and trade uncertainty in the United States (US), which weighs on overall risk sentiment and on the US Dollar (USD).

The US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, deeming them illegal. While the decision limits the executive branch’s unilateral trade powers, it does not end tensions. Donald Trump sharply criticized the ruling and announced a temporary 15% global tariff on imports, hinting that additional measures could follow. This escalation sustains uncertainty surrounding international trade and revives concerns over potential supply chain disruptions.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, declines by 0.35% and trades near 97.45 at the time of press. A weaker US Dollar makes Silver more attractive for holders of other currencies, mechanically reinforcing demand for the precious metal.

Meanwhile, expectations of monetary easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to underpin precious metals. Despite still-elevated inflation data, markets are pricing in the possibility of multiple rate cuts in the coming months, amid signs of slowing growth and persistent fiscal uncertainty. The prospect of lower real yields increases the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add another layer of risk aversion. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the US President is considering a limited military strike on Iran to pressure Tehran in negotiations over its nuclear program. Although diplomacy remains the official path, the mere consideration of military action fuels investor caution.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 as EU-US trade relations sour

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1800 as EU-US trade relations sour

EUR/USD loses its traction and retreats below 1.1800 following the earlier climb. The data from Germany highlighted a modest improvement in business sentiment in February but failed to help the Euro as investors assess the US-EU trade relations following Trump's global tariff hike announcement.

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3550 as tariff confusion slams USD

GBP/USD extends the advance toward 1.3550 on Monday. The US Dollar faces intense selling pressure as tariff uncertainty lingers following US President Trump's latest announcement. Traders will take more cues from the broader market sentiment and central bank talks. 

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold climbs above $5,100 on broad USD weakness

Gold sticks to its bullish bias near the monthly above $5,100 on Monday. Renewed trade-war fears, along with rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, turn out to be key factors that underpin the safe-haven precious metal and validate the constructive outlook.

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano braces for impact as US tariff storm brews

Cardano is down 4% at press time on Monday, entering its third consecutive day of decline. Bearish bias in Cardano’s derivatives market positional buildup aligns with rising pressure on the broader cryptocurrencymarket amid US President Donald Trump's reassessment of global tariffs and domestic conflict with the US Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

Top Crypto Losers: Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero extended losses as Bitcoin loses $65,000

The cryptocurrency market starts the week in panic mode, with altcoins Zcash, Pump.fun, and LayerZero. Bitcoin falls below $65,000 as the US President Donald Trump regroups amid renewed trade policy risks.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers