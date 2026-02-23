Silver (XAG/USD) trades around $86.50 on Monday at the time of writing, up 2.35% on the day, benefiting from a marked resurgence in safe-haven demand. The white metal draws support from heightened political and trade uncertainty in the United States (US), which weighs on overall risk sentiment and on the US Dollar (USD).

The US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump overstepped his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose so-called “reciprocal” tariffs, deeming them illegal. While the decision limits the executive branch’s unilateral trade powers, it does not end tensions. Donald Trump sharply criticized the ruling and announced a temporary 15% global tariff on imports, hinting that additional measures could follow. This escalation sustains uncertainty surrounding international trade and revives concerns over potential supply chain disruptions.

Against this backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, declines by 0.35% and trades near 97.45 at the time of press. A weaker US Dollar makes Silver more attractive for holders of other currencies, mechanically reinforcing demand for the precious metal.

Meanwhile, expectations of monetary easing from the Federal Reserve (Fed) continue to underpin precious metals. Despite still-elevated inflation data, markets are pricing in the possibility of multiple rate cuts in the coming months, amid signs of slowing growth and persistent fiscal uncertainty. The prospect of lower real yields increases the appeal of non-yielding assets such as Silver.

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East add another layer of risk aversion. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the US President is considering a limited military strike on Iran to pressure Tehran in negotiations over its nuclear program. Although diplomacy remains the official path, the mere consideration of military action fuels investor caution.