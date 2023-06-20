USD/INR Price Analysis: 200-DMA prods Indian Rupee sellers around 82.10

  • USD/INR picks up bids to extend bounce of seven-month-old ascending support line.
  • RSI rebound from oversold territory favor corrective move in Indian Rupee.
  • 100-DMA acts as extra upside filter before welcoming USD/INR bulls.
  • Multi-month-old symmetrical triangle restricts the pair’s broad moves, suggest further recovery.

USD/INR renews its intraday high near 82.10 as it prints a three-day uptrend while bouncing off the key support line amid early Tuesday in Europe.

The Indian Rupee (INR) pair’s recovery also takes clues from the RSI (14) line as it improves toward the 50.0 level of late.

However, the bearish MACD signals require the USD/INR pair buyers to wait for a daily closing beyond the 200-DMA hurdle of around 82.10 to retake control. Even so, the 100-DMA resistance of near 82.30 will act as an extra filter toward the north.

Above all, a symmetrical triangle formation established since October 2022 restricts USD/INR moves between 82.00 and 82.80 of late.

That said, the pair’s latest rebound from the support line will please short-term buyers before making them jostle with the 82.80 key hurdle, a break of which could quickly propel the USD/INR price beyond the 83.00 round figure.

On the flip side, a daily closing below the 82.00 support will make the pair vulnerable to refreshing the yearly low, currently around 80.90.  In doing so, April’s bottom of around 81.50 may act as a buffer.

USD/INR: Daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 82.0919
Today Daily Change 0.1089
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 81.983
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 82.4306
Daily SMA50 82.2059
Daily SMA100 82.2879
Daily SMA200 82.0636
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 82.0048
Previous Daily Low 81.8895
Previous Weekly High 82.568
Previous Weekly Low 81.8477
Previous Monthly High 82.981
Previous Monthly Low 81.6435
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 81.9608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 81.9335
Daily Pivot Point S1 81.9134
Daily Pivot Point S2 81.8438
Daily Pivot Point S3 81.7981
Daily Pivot Point R1 82.0287
Daily Pivot Point R2 82.0744
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.144

 

 

