USD/INR: Options market trims bullish bias

One-month risk reversal on USD/INR, which measures the prices of calls (bullish bets) relative to puts (bearish bets), has retreated to 0.25 from the two-month high of 0.525 seen earlier this month, according to Reuters.
The pullback indicates a weakening of demand for call options, which give the holder the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset on or before a specific date.
USD/INR fell 0.255 last week to 72.976.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jumps back towards 0.7750 as S&P 500 futures rise
AUD/USD tracks the gains in the S&P 500 futures and bounces back towards 0.7750 despite the concerns over the new covid strain globally. The US dollar trades broadly subdued, underpinning the sentiment around the aussie.
GBP/USD catches fresh bid to regain 1.3700 as US dollar slips
GBP/USD picks up fresh bids and regains 1.3700 amid broad-based US dollar selling on improving market mood. Bullish MACD signals back the odds to witness fresh high since May 2018. Monthly low holds the key to bears’ entry.
Gold in stasis after ending two-week losing trend
Gold is seeing little action on Monday, with the dollar index and US Treasury yields consolidating. The yellow metal is trading mostly unchanged on the day near $1,854. Prices fell in the previous two weeks.
Ethereum refreshes record top towards $1,500 inside short-term rising channel
Ethereum buyers dominate sentiment as ETH/USD rises to the fresh high on record during early Monday. That said, the ETH/USD pair pierces the previous high of $1,440 to mark a new all-time top of $1,475.89.
Dollar Index: Sidelined above 90.20, potential inverse H&S pattern on D1
The DXY is sidelined near 90.25 at press time, having jumped 0.12% on Friday. The bullish divergence of the hourly chart RSI suggests scope for an extension of Friday's gain toward the descending trendline hurdle, currently at 90.38.