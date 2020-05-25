USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Greenback knocking at the 76.00 resistance vs. Indian rupee

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/INR is challenging the 76.00 resistance as the New York forex session is starting.
  • A daily close above the 76.00 level can be seen as bullish. 
 

USD/INR daily chart

 
USD/INR is testing the 76.00 figure while above the main SMAs on the daily chart. The bulls remain in charge at the start of the new trading week. A close above the 76.00 resistance on a daily closing basis should lead to more upside potential with 76.50 as a possible target. On the other hand, a break below the 75.50 support can lead to more down in the medium-term.
  

Additional key levels

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 76.025
Today Daily Change 0.0299
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 75.9951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 75.6864
Daily SMA50 75.7852
Daily SMA100 73.8282
Daily SMA200 72.5673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 76.0223
Previous Daily Low 75.62
Previous Weekly High 76.0223
Previous Weekly Low 75.4707
Previous Monthly High 76.975
Previous Monthly Low 75.14
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 75.8686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 75.7737
Daily Pivot Point S1 75.736
Daily Pivot Point S2 75.4768
Daily Pivot Point S3 75.3337
Daily Pivot Point R1 76.1383
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.2814
Daily Pivot Point R3 76.5406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

