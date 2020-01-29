USD/INR lacks direction amid India’s budget optimism, oil rebound

- USD/INR forms a doji on daily sticks ahead of Fed interest rate decision.
- A test of 71.00 still likely amid Indian budget hopes and easing Coronavirus woes.
- Rebound in oil prices to cap the downside in the spot.
Amid easing worries over the China coronavirus outbreak on the Indian economy and hopes that the government will boost spending to revive growth, the Indian rupee trades close to a four-day high reached against its American rival on Wednesday.
USD/INR trades modestly flat near 71.22, having hit a new multi-day low at 71.18 in the last minutes. The rupee remains underpinned by increased expectations of an expansionary fiscal budget likely to be announced by the Indian government on Saturday.
According to the government sources and economists, India’s Cabinet Office is expected to raise spending on infrastructure and cut some personal tax in its 2020/2021 budget, to spur consumer demand and investment.
The USD/INR bears, however, lack momentum amid a solid rebound staged by oil prices. The black gold benefited from a surprise US crude inventory draw while re-assessment of the China coronavirus’ economic impact aided the recovery in oil. Note that India is heavily dependent on oil imports for its domestic consumption.
From a technical perspective, the spot has formed a Doji on the daily chart, suggesting sellers’ exhaustion. This could be also reflective of the fact that markets refrain from placing any directional bet on the pair ahead of the key Fed interest rate decision due later on Wednesday at 1900 GMT.
In the meantime, the spot will take cues from the US Goods Trade Balance, Pending Home Sales and broader market sentiment.
USD/INR Technical levels to consider
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.2284
|Today Daily Change
|0.0157
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|71.2131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2372
|Daily SMA50
|71.2607
|Daily SMA100
|71.2091
|Daily SMA200
|70.5765
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.665
|Previous Daily Low
|71.182
|Previous Weekly High
|71.52
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.038
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.3665
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.4805
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.0417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.8704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.5587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.5247
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.8364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|72.0077
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
