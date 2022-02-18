USD/INR hovers around 75.00 at make or break level

- USD/INR has slipped near 74.90 as geopolitical tensions ease off.
- The Indian rupee is underpinned against the greenback as the Asian markets rebound.
- The DXY has remained subdued amid a better mood and ahead of Fedspeak.
The USD/INR pair has fallen sharply on Friday as investors cheer the meeting between US Secretary Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, scheduled for late next week.
The acceptance of a meeting by the US on a stipulation that there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine, as noted by the US State Department, supports the global markets and turns the sentiment positive. The risk-sensitive Indian rupee has appreciated against the safe-haven greenback.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has remained subdued in Friday's Asian session, in part due to the shift in the market's risk perception, as hopes for diplomacy over the Ukrainian concerns resurface.
The ongoing geopolitical concerns have also led to diminishing expectations of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is due in March, as inflation is not the only factor that the Fed may consider before dictating monetary policy.
It is highly likely that the USD/INR pair will action mainly upon the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine tussle, as the economic calendar has nothing much to offer on Friday.
USD/INR Technical Analysis
On a four-hour chart, USD/INR is trading in a rising channel. The asset has slipped below the lower trendline placed from January 12 low at 73.73, which is indicating weakness going further. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of skidding below 40.00, which may bring some significant offers by the market participants.
USD/INR four-hour chart
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|74.8965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1873
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|75.0838
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|74.9257
|Daily SMA50
|74.8876
|Daily SMA100
|74.8391
|Daily SMA200
|74.3437
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.313
|Previous Daily Low
|74.9299
|Previous Weekly High
|75.6899
|Previous Weekly Low
|74.5868
|Previous Monthly High
|75.3425
|Previous Monthly Low
|73.7283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.1667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|75.0762
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.9048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.7258
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|74.5217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|75.2879
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|75.492
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.671
