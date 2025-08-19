The Indian Rupee drifts lower in Tuesday’s Asian session.

Global uncertainty weighs on the INR, but new tax measures rolled out by PM Modi’s government might cap its downside.

Traders await the flash Indian HSBC PMI data on Thursday ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

The Indian Rupee (INR) weakens on Tuesday amid persistent US–India trade tensions. US President Donald Trump said he would delay new tariffs on countries like China that continue purchasing Russian oil after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nonetheless, his words made no mention of India, which is still set to face an additional 25% duty beginning August 27.

On the other hand, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans for the biggest tax overhaul since 2017 over the weekend, boosting stocks across sectors like automobile, financial services, real estate, consumer, and cement. A likely rally in Indian equities after sweeping tax reforms might support the Indian currency in the near term.

The preliminary reading of the Indian HSBC Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reports for August will be the highlight on Thursday. On the US docket, traders will closely monitor the Federal Reserve's annual symposium in Jackson Hole later on Friday, as it might offer some guidance on a September interest rate cut after recent US data. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on the economic outlook and the central bank's policy framework.

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee edged lower amid mounting trade-related uncertainty

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said late Monday that India’s purchases of Russian crude oil are funding Moscow’s war in Ukraine and have to stop, as the US ramps up pressure on India to cut off its energy imports from Russia.

Trump said that the US would "help out" Europe in providing security for Ukraine as part of any deal to end the war in Ukraine and expressed hope that Monday's talks could eventually lead to a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, per Reuters.

Trump noted that negotiations to obtain peace in the years-long war prompted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can take place while both countries are still fighting, dropping his earlier calls for a ceasefire.

S&P upgraded India's rating to BBB, from BBB-, with a stable outlook last week, and said the economy's growth prospects won't be impacted by the Trump administration's 50 percent tariff shock to the country.

Fed fund futures traders are now pricing in an 83% odds of a September Fed rate cut, after last week briefly fully pricing in a move, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR maintains a constructive outlook above the 100-day EMA

The Indian Rupee trades in positive territory on the day. The USD/INR pair keeps the bullish vibe, with the price being well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. Furthermore, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands above the midline near 56.75, suggesting that the path of least resistance is to the upside.

The first upside barrier for the pair emerges at 87.74, the high of August 8. If we see more green candlesticks and a solid move above the mentioned level, USD/INR could revisit the 88.00-88.05 zone, representing the psychological level and the upper boundary of the ascending trend channel.

In the bearish event, the first support level for USD/INR is located at 87.06, the low of July 30. If the pair sees sustained trading below this level, it could see a drop to a crucial contention level at 86.25, the 100-day EMA, and the lower limit of the trend channel.