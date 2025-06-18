USD/INR trades flat near 86.53, slightly below the previous day’s high, as earlier gains fade amid cautious trading ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

Iran-Israel conflict escalation and rising Crude Oil prices dampen emerging market currencies, adding pressure on the Rupee.

Technical picture stays bullish for USD/INR, with a clear breakout targeting 87.00 if momentum holds above key short-term support.

Traders eye the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision and updated projections for fresh direction, while the RBI works to align domestic rates.

The Indian Rupee (INR) remains on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday, marking its second consecutive day of weakness, despite a relatively subdued Greenback ahead of the key Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. Higher Crude Oil prices and deepening tensions between Iran and Israel continue to cloud sentiment, keeping emerging market currencies, such as the Rupee, under pressure.

USD/INR briefly climbed to a two-month high of 86.75 earlier in the day but is now trading flat near 86.53 during the American session, slightly below the previous day’s high after giving back some of its earlier gains as investors remain cautious.

The conflict between Iran and Israel has now entered its sixth day, showing no signs of de-escalation as both sides trade heavy strikes. Israeli forces have continued hitting military and suspected nuclear sites deep inside Iran, while Tehran has fired waves of missiles and drones in retaliation. The fighting has rattled daily life in the Iranian capital, where reports of casualties are rising, shops and markets have shut down, and fuel shortages are causing long lines at gas stations. Meanwhile, global markets are jittery as speculation grows that the United States (US) might step in if the conflict spirals out of control.

Market Movers: INR pressured by geopolitical risks, RBI measures, and Fed policy cues

Heightened tensions in the West Asia region have revived demand for the US Dollar, driving the US Dollar Index (DXY) higher on Tuesday as traders favour safe-haven assets. This risk-off mood has triggered capital flight from emerging economies, weighing further on the Indian Rupee. With the Greenback gaining broadly against major peers, the Rupee has struggled to find support, particularly with no strong domestic drivers to offset the external drag.

India continues to stand out as a rare “bright spot” in a world clouded by multiple uncertainties, according to Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran. He noted that the country’s economic fundamentals remain solid despite mounting global headwinds, including military conflicts in West Asia, between Ukraine and Russia, and ongoing tariff disputes. “You could say that downside risks are higher than the potential for upside surprises,” Nageswaran said, cautioning that global shocks could pose challenges but India’s steady performance offers a buffer.

Despite external headwinds, the Rupee has held relatively stable, broadly mirroring global currency trends. A recent report by the Bank of Baroda (BoB) highlighted that India’s healthy foreign exchange reserves continue to offer a solid cushion against potential bouts of volatility. While lingering global uncertainties and the expiration of current US tariff exemptions could sway market sentiment, the BoB report noted that the Rupee is likely to stay within its anticipated band if prevailing conditions hold steady. “We expect the INR to trade in the range of 85.25–86.25 against the USD in the near term. Risks persist if geopolitical tensions escalate further,” the report noted.

In an effort to fine-tune its monetary transmission, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gathering input from market players to better align the overnight call money rate with its key repo rate. The call rate has persistently stayed lower than the policy rate thanks to surplus cash in the banking system. While this helps banks lend cheaply, too wide a gap can drive excessive credit growth and lift inflation risks. Although inflation remains under control for now, experts warn that a mix of geopolitical uncertainty and cheap funds could prompt the RBI to reconsider its inflation targets down the road.

Despite these currency challenges, India’s macro picture remains robust. Ratings agency ICRA forecasts India’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to exceed 6.5 % in FY‑26 and Gross Value Added (GVA) to surpass 6.3 %, while Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is projected around 4.2 %.

The BSE Sensex slipped 0.2% to 81,440 and the NSE Nifty 50 lost 0.2% to 24,810, pressured by geopolitical jitters and oil-driven inflation worries. “The domestic market failed to hold onto early gains as tensions in West Asia and volatile oil prices dragged sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Brent crude is trading near $75.55 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is hovering around $73.47, slightly firmer as traders balance fresh supply fears from the Iran–Israel crisis.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, issued a stark warning at dawn, declaring on social media that “the battle begins,” signaling no intention to back down. Just hours earlier, US President Donald Trump called Khamenei an “easy target” and warned that America’s patience is wearing thin, demanding Iran’s “unconditional surrender.” According to reports, Trump is weighing military options, including strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, as he grows more skeptical of a purely diplomatic resolution. While sources say he hasn’t ruled out talks entirely, any deal would likely hinge on significant Iranian concessions.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading slightly lower on Wednesday, hovering around 98.62 as traders remain on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision due later in the day. On Tuesday, the Greenback had gained about 0.70% on the back of safe-haven flows, despite weaker-than-expected retail sales data, as investors sought shelter from rising geopolitical risks.

Initial jobless claims in the United States edged down by 5,000 to 245,000 for the week ending June 14th, matching market forecasts. Despite the modest decline, claims remain elevated, marking the fifth highest reading since August 2023 and reinforcing signs of a gradual cooling in the labor market.

The Fed is widely anticipated to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at the 4.25%–4.50% range as policymakers remain cautious amid fresh uncertainty from President Trump’s new tariffs and policy changes. Traders will look to the updated economic projections for clues on how the central bank sees growth, inflation, and the future path of interest rates evolving.

USD/INR Technical Outlook: Bullish breakout eyes 87.00 as momentum stays strong

The USD/INR pair has staged a clear breakout above a multi-week symmetrical triangle chart pattern on the 4-hour chart, signalling fresh bullish momentum. The breakout is supported by the 21-period Moving Average (MA), which has turned higher and now sits near 86.22, acting as dynamic support.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 68.42, approaching overbought territory but not flashing a reversal signal yet, indicating that the pair could extend gains before any meaningful pullback. Meanwhile, the Rate of Change (ROC) remains slightly positive, reinforcing the case for continued upside momentum.

If the pair sustains above the 86.50–86.60 zone, the next immediate resistance is seen near 87.00, a psychologically significant round figure. On the flip side, a drop below the breakout point and the 21-period MA could expose the pair to a retest of support around 86.20 and then the previous consolidation base near 85.90.

Overall, the technical picture favours USD/INR bulls in the near term, with a clear bias to buy on dips as long as the price holds above the triangle breakout and the short-term moving average.

Indian economy FAQs How does the Indian economy impact the Indian Rupee? The Indian economy has averaged a growth rate of 6.13% between 2006 and 2023, which makes it one of the fastest growing in the world. India’s high growth has attracted a lot of foreign investment. This includes Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into physical projects and Foreign Indirect Investment (FII) by foreign funds into Indian financial markets. The greater the level of investment, the higher the demand for the Rupee (INR). Fluctuations in Dollar-demand from Indian importers also impact INR. What is the impact of Oil prices on the Rupee? India has to import a great deal of its Oil and gasoline so the price of Oil can have a direct impact on the Rupee. Oil is mostly traded in US Dollars (USD) on international markets so if the price of Oil rises, aggregate demand for USD increases and Indian importers have to sell more Rupees to meet that demand, which is depreciative for the Rupee. How does inflation in India impact the Rupee? Inflation has a complex effect on the Rupee. Ultimately it indicates an increase in money supply which reduces the Rupee’s overall value. Yet if it rises above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% target, the RBI will raise interest rates to bring it down by reducing credit. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (the difference between interest rates and inflation) strengthen the Rupee. They make India a more profitable place for international investors to park their money. A fall in inflation can be supportive of the Rupee. At the same time lower interest rates can have a depreciatory effect on the Rupee. How does seasonal US Dollar demand from importers and banks impact the Rupee? India has run a trade deficit for most of its recent history, indicating its imports outweigh its exports. Since the majority of international trade takes place in US Dollars, there are times – due to seasonal demand or order glut – where the high volume of imports leads to significant US Dollar- demand. During these periods the Rupee can weaken as it is heavily sold to meet the demand for Dollars. When markets experience increased volatility, the demand for US Dollars can also shoot up with a similarly negative effect on the Rupee.







