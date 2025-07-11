USD/INR gains on upbeat US Dollar, US-India trade deal uncertainty

- The Indian Rupee opens on a weak note against the US Dollar amid dismal market sentiment.
- US President Trump stated a higher tariff blanket of 15%-20% on nations that have not struck a deal.
- The delay in the US-India trade deal has put the Indian Rupee on tenterhooks.
The Indian Rupee (INR) declines against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Friday. The USD/INR jumps to near 86.00 as the market sentiment turns cautious after United States (US) President Donald Trump mulls higher tariff blanket for most of Washington’s trading partners.
US President Trump said in an interview with NBC News on Thursday that he is considering imposing 15%-20% blanket tariffs that have failed to strike a deal during the 90-day pause period, higher than 10% announced on so-called “Liberation Day” on April 2.
“We’re just going to say all of the remaining countries are going to pay, whether it’s 20% or 15%. We’ll work that out now,” Trump said.
President Trump's potential higher blanket tariff has led to a sharp decline in demand for riskier assets, such as the Indian Rupee. However, the US Dollar trades firmly near its two-week high, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) trading around 97.90.
The impact of dismal market sentiment is also visible in Indian equities, which have opened on a weak note. Nifty50 opens 0.3% lower at 25,300. Sensex30 skids below 83,000. The damage in Indian equities is partially done by India’s tech-giant, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which is down almost 2% after subdued results of the first quarter of FY 2025-2026.
Another reason behind souring market sentiment is Trump’s warning to send a letter to the European Union (EU), specifying tariff rates. However, EU officials said this week that they are aiming to reach a trade deal with Washington before the deadline of August 1. Meanwhile, Trump has imposed 35% tariffs on China, which will be separate from his sectoral levies, including automobiles, steel, copper, and aluminum.
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee weakens, while Oil price outlook remains on the downside
- The Indian Rupee trades lower amid uncertainty surrounding the trade deal between the US and India. Both nations have yet to confirmed an agreement even as US President Trump said last week that he is expected to close a deal with India in 48 hours.
- However, New Delhi has stated that the Commerce Ministry team will soon head to Washington for another round of negotiations, Times of India (TOI) reported. “We are negotiating a complete deal. Whatever is finalised can be packaged as an interim deal, and talks on the rest will continue,” a senior government official said.
- The reason behind the delay in the US-India trade deal appears to be protectionist policies of New Delhi towards its agriculture and labor-intensive sectors, according to a report from NDTV.
- Meanwhile, growing expectations of a decline in the Oil price in the next few trading sessions due to a bigger-than-projected increase in oil production by the OPEC+ are expected to support the Indian Rupee. Currencies from nations that depend largely on Oil imports, such as the Indian Rupee, perform strongly in a lower Oil price environment.
- In the US, investors will shift focus to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which will be released on Tuesday. The inflation data will demonstrate the impact of sectoral and blanket tariffs imposed by US President Trump. Signs of price pressures accelerating would force traders to pare bets supporting interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the September meeting. In the policy meeting later this month, the Fed is certain to leave interest rates steady in the range of 4.25%-4.50%.
- On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the June 17-18 policy meeting showed that members expect monetary policy adjustments will be appropriate later this year if tariff-driven inflation proves to be “modest or temporary”.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR reclaims 86.00
USD/INR jumps to near 86.00 at open on Friday. The pair manages to return above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 85.90.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates inside the 40.00-60.00 range, suggesting that the asset lacks momentum on either side.
Looking down, the May 27 low of 85.10 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the June 24 low at 86.42 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Economic Indicator
FOMC Minutes
FOMC stands for The Federal Open Market Committee that organizes 8 meetings in a year and reviews economic and financial conditions, determines the appropriate stance of monetary policy and assesses the risks to its long-run goals of price stability and sustainable economic growth. FOMC Minutes are released by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve and are a clear guide to the future US interest rate policy.
Last release: Wed Jul 09, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: -
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is usually published three weeks after the day of the policy decision. Investors look for clues regarding the policy outlook in this publication alongside the vote split. A bullish tone is likely to provide a boost to the greenback while a dovish stance is seen as USD-negative. It needs to be noted that the market reaction to FOMC Minutes could be delayed as news outlets don’t have access to the publication before the release, unlike the FOMC’s Policy Statement.
