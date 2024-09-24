- Indian Rupee holds steady in Monday’s Asian session.
- Robust foreign inflows and lower crude oil prices might support the INR.
- Traders will monitor the US September Consumer Confidence and Fed’s Bowman speech on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) consolidated its gains on Monday after reaching its highest level since mid-July in the previous session. The local currency might be bolstered by the Federal Reserve's (Fed) recent rate cut and strong portfolio inflows into Indian markets. Additionally, the decline in crude oil prices could underpin the INR as India is the third-largest oil consumer after the United States (US) and China.
Nonetheless, the US Dollar (USD) demand from local oil companies might help limit the pair’s losses. Investors await the US Consumer Confidence for September for fresh impetus. Also, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak later on Tuesday.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Indian Rupee trades flat despite dovish Fed
- The flash HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) eased to 56.7 in September from the previous reading of 57.5. The Services PMI declined to 58.9 versus 60.9 prior.
- "The flash Composite PMI in India rose at a slightly slower pace in September, marking the slowest growth observed in 2024," noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted, “Many more rate cuts are likely needed over the next year, rates need to come down significantly.”
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stated that cutting the cycle with a large move will help bring interest rates closer to neutral levels as the risks between inflation and employment become more balanced.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he expects to lower interest rates by quarter-point moves at each of the central bank’s two remaining meetings this year, per Bloomberg.
- The flash reading of the US Manufacturing PMI dropped to a 15-month low of 47.0 in September from 47.9 in August, weaker than the estimations of 48.5. Meanwhile, the Services PMI eased to 55.4 in August versus 55.7 prior, above the market consensus of 55.2.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR’s bearish bias prevails in the longer term
The Indian Rupee trades flat on the day. The USD/INR pair keeps the bearish vibe on the daily timeframe as it holds below the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The path of least resistance level is to the downside as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands in the bearish zone near 33.70.
The first upside barrier for USD/INR emerges near the 100-day EMA at 83.68. Any follow-through buying above this level could see a rally to the key resistance level at the 84.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the initial support level for the pair is located at 83.30, the low of June 19. The additional downside filter to watch is the 83.00 round mark.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates just below YTD peak, looks to RBA for fresh impetus
AUD/USD enters a bullish consolidation phase as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the RBA decision. In the meantime, expectations that the RBA will stick to its hawkish stance, along with a generally positive risk tone, continue to benefit the risk-sensitive Aussie.
USD/JPY weakens near 143.50, focus on Fed’s Bowman speech
The USD/JPY pair trades with mild losses near 143.55 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The decline in US Dollar continues to weigh on the pair. The US September Consumer Confidence is due later in the day and the Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is set to speak.
Gold price takes a brief pause near record high; bullish bias remains
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to the all-time peak touched on Monday amid slightly overbought conditions on the daily chart. The bias remains tilted in favor of bulls amid expectations that the Fed will lower rates by another 125 bps in 2024 after a strong start to the policy easing cycle earlier this month.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Bitcoin holds above $62,000 despite mild decrease in ETF inflows
Bitcoin (BTC) halts the recent positive movement and stabilizes above its key psychological level of $62,000 on Monday after a nearly 7.5% rise last week. On-chain data hints at a neutral sentiment among BTC’s traders at a rally in Bitcoin's price as more traders bet on the asset's rise.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.