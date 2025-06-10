USD/INR falls for fourth straight day amid US-China trade talks

- The Indian Rupee outperforms the US Dollar, while investors await the outcome of US-China trade talks.
- This week, investors will pay close attention to the US/India CPI data for May.
- The RBI will halt its VRR auctions, which it began earlier this year, starting from June 11.
The Indian Rupee outperforms its peers during Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Indian currency gains as investors await the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, scheduled for Thursday. As measured by the CPI, US inflation is estimated to have risen by 3% year-over-year, slower than the 3.16% growth seen in April.
Soft inflation data would boost market expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could lower the Repo Rate again in the next monetary policy announcement. In the policy meeting on Friday, the RBI changed its stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, but signaled there is little room for more interest rate cuts.
The RBI announced a pro-growth monetary policy last week in which it front-loaded interest rate cuts. The Indian central bank slashed the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5% and reduced its Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points (bps) to 3%.
Meanwhile, the RBI has announced that it is concluding its daily variable rate repo (VRR) auctions from Wednesday. The central bank started VRR auctions on January 16 to fulfil the need for liquidity for the productive sector, given tight market conditions.
Indian Rupee PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|INR
|USD
|0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|0.08%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.20%
|-0.00%
|0.07%
|-0.06%
|-0.22%
|GBP
|-0.07%
|0.03%
|-0.22%
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|-0.12%
|JPY
|0.06%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|0.18%
|0.20%
|0.04%
|-0.06%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.18%
|0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.24%
|AUD
|-0.16%
|-0.07%
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.28%
|NZD
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|-0.23%
|INR
|0.03%
|0.22%
|0.12%
|0.06%
|0.24%
|0.28%
|0.23%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Indian Rupee advances against US Dollar for fourth straight trading day
- The Indian Rupee extends its winning streak against the US Dollar (USD) for the fourth trading day on Tuesday. The USD/INR pair ticks down to near 85.55 after opening, even as the US Dollar edges higher during Asian trading hours. Still, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is broadly in a tight range between 98.80-99.30 as investors hesitate to build fresh positions before the release of the United States (US)-China meeting minutes.
- Trade discussions between top negotiators from Washington and Beijing have extended to a second day in London, while the White House has signaled that the meeting will end positively.
- White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett expressed confidence in an interview with CNBC on Monday that “export controls to be eased and rare earths to be released in volume” after the meeting.
- On the economic front, investors keenly await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May, which will be released on Tuesday. Investors will pay close attention to the US inflation data as it will influence market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook.
- According to the estimates, the US headline and core CPI rose at a faster pace of 2.5% and 2.9% year-on-year, respectively, a scenario that will discourage Federal Reserve (Fed) officials from lowering interest rates.
- This week, the University of Michigan (UoM) will release preliminary one-year and five-year Consumer Inflation Expectations data for June, which has been a key driver behind increasing confidence of financial market participants that the Fed will not cut interest rates in the near term.
- Investors have quoted new economic policies by US President Trump as inflationary for the economy, which have also restricted Fed officials from being outspoken on the monetary expansion approach.
Technical Analysis: Indian Rupee holds key 20-day EMA
The USD/INR pair ticks down to near 85.55 during the Asian trading session. The pair wobbles around the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that the near-term trend is uncertain.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
Looking down, the June 3 low of 85.30 is a key support level for the major. A downside break below the same could expose it to the May 26 low of 84.78. On the upside, the pair could revisit an over 11-week high around 86.70 after breaking above the May 22 high of 86.10.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as The Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier.The CPI is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jun 11, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.5%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
