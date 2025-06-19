USD/INR posts fresh two-month high as US considers attacking Iran

The Indian Rupee rises to near 86.65 against the US Dollar on escalating Middle East tensions.

Bloomberg reported the possibility of the US striking Iran in the coming days.

The Fed sees fewer interest rate cuts in 2026 and 2027, retaining two rate cuts for the year.

The Indian Rupee (INR) posts a fresh two-month high near 86.65 against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday. The USD/INR pair trades firmly amid widening conflict between Iran and Israel, and the shallow interest rate cut path guided by the Federal Reserve (Fed) on Wednesday after leaving interest rates steady in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% for the fourth time in a row.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, refreshes weekly high near 99.10.

The war between Tel Aviv and Tehran, which has entered its seventh day on Thursday, has escalated further amid the possibility that the United States (USD) could also strike Iran as early as this weekend, Bloomberg reported.

Financial market participants warn that the direct involvement of the US in the Middle East conflict could mark a significant escalation, potentially leading to devastating outcomes worldwide.

Earlier this week, the US also mobilized some defence equipment to the Middle East, aiming to protect its military bases located in the region. "We are postured defensively in the region to be strong, in pursuit of a peace deal," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in an interview with Fox News.

Heightened geopolitical tensions increase demand for safe-haven assets, such as the US Dollar.

Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee weakens on dismal market sentiment

The Indian Rupee seems vulnerable against its major peers on Thursday amid dismal market sentiment and firm Oil prices. Tensions between Israel and Iran have dampened demand for riskier assets and have pushed Oil prices higher.

Currencies associated with nations having higher dependency on the import of Oil, such as India, become vulnerable to wild swings in Oil price movements.

Another reason behind weakness in the Indian currency is growing expectations that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could reduce interest rates again this year. Market participants have become increasingly confident of further policy-easing after the release of the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data for May, which showed that price pressures grew moderately.

Earlier this week, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra also expressed confidence in an interview with Business Standard that, “if the inflation outlook turns out to be below our projections, it will open up policy space”.

In the US region, the Fed left interest rates unchanged in the range of 4.25%-4.50% for the fourth consecutive time, as expected, and retained their forecast of two interest rate cuts, but revised interest rate guidance higher for 2026 and 2027 amid upside risks to inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell cheered soft inflation readings seen in last few months but warned that he is “beginning to see some tariff effects and expect more in coming months”, during the press conference following the interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Jerome Powell warned of stagflation risks, citing that “near-term inflation expectations have moved up,” and business sentiment has soured due to concerns over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. Powell added that “effects of tariffs will depend on level, and increases this year will likely weigh on economic activity and push up inflation”. Meanwhile, Fed officials have also revised Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the year to 1.4%, down from a prior estimate of 1.7%.

Indian Rupee PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD INR USD 0.20% 0.23% 0.03% 0.24% 0.70% 0.95% 0.16% EUR -0.20% 0.04% -0.18% 0.03% 0.44% 0.72% 0.07% GBP -0.23% -0.04% -0.21% -0.05% 0.40% 0.76% -0.06% JPY -0.03% 0.18% 0.21% 0.17% 0.52% 0.84% 0.20% CAD -0.24% -0.03% 0.05% -0.17% 0.36% 0.73% 0.03% AUD -0.70% -0.44% -0.40% -0.52% -0.36% 0.41% -0.40% NZD -0.95% -0.72% -0.76% -0.84% -0.73% -0.41% -0.90% INR -0.16% -0.07% 0.06% -0.20% -0.03% 0.40% 0.90% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).

Technical Analysis: USD/INR climbs above 86.60

The Indian Rupee extends its losing spree against the US Dollar for the third trading day on Thursday. The near-term trend of the USD/INR pair is bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) slopes higher around 85.95.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) breaks above 60.00, suggesting that a fresh bullish momentum has been triggered.

Looking down, the 20-day EMA is a key support level for the major. On the upside, the April 11 high of 87.14 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.