USD/INR slumps ahead of US NFP data

- The Indian Rupee gains sharply against the US Dollar ahead of the US NFP data for June.
- The US NFP data will significantly influence market expectations for the Fed’s monetary policy outlook.
- FIIs have sold Indian equities worth Rs. 3,531.76 crores in the first two trading days of July.
The Indian Rupee (INR) surges against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The USD/INR pair posts a fresh monthly low near 85.40 as the US Dollar drops ahead of the United States (US) Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for June, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.
The US NFP report is expected to show that the economy added 110K fresh workers, fewer than 139K in May. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to have accelerated to 4.3% from the prior reading of 4.2%.
Financial market participants will also pay close attention to the Average Hourly Earnings data, a key indicator of wage growth, which is expected to have grown steadily by 3.9% on year. Month-on-month wage growth measure is estimated to have risen at a slower pace of 0.3%, compared to a 0.4% growth seen in May.
Investors will closely monitor the US NFP data as a few Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have argued in favor of interest rate cuts as early as the July policy meeting, citing concerns over labor market strength.
"The Fed should not wait for the job market to crash in order to cut rates," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in an interview in the last week of June.
Meanwhile, the ADP Employment Change data on Wednesday has shown cracks emerging in the labor market. The agency reported a decline in the labor force in the private sector for the first time since the pandemic era. Businesses laid off 33K employees in June, while they were expected to hire 95K fresh workers. Additionally, the May reading was also revised lower to 29K from 37K.
“Though layoffs continue to be rare, a hesitancy to hire and a reluctance to replace departing workers led to job losses last month,” Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said.
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee outperforms US Dollar
- The Indian Rupee gains against its major peers on hopes that both India and the US will secure a deal before the tariff deadline. A sreport from the NDTV showed during Asian trading hours that India and the US can announced a trade agreement within "48 hours".
- The report also highlighted that both the nations aim to lowering overall duty barriers. This scenario will expose Indian manufacturers to competition from US companies, which are highly capital-intensive.
- The comments from US President Donald Trump on Wednesday also indicated that the deal will allow US companies to compete in India. “I think we are going to have a deal with India. And that is going to be a different kind of a deal. It is going to be a deal where we are able to go in and compete. Right now, India does not accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, and if they do that, we are going to have a deal for much lower tariffs,” Trump said, ANI News reported.
- Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have turned cautious ahead of the deadline of the tariff policy imposed by the US on July 9. Foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth Rs. 3,531.76 crores in the first two trading days of July.
- The uncertainty surrounding the reciprocal tariff policy, as the approaching deadline has forced investors to stay on the sidelines. While market experts struggle to gauge its likely impact on the global economy, Washington is still negotiating trade agreements with its major trading partners. Meanwhile, the US has stated that it has struck a deal with Vietnam.
- Meanwhile, the clearance of Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” in the Senate with a narrow majority has increased fears of ballooning already fat US debt. Market experts believe that Trump’s tax and spending cut bill will increase the debt burden to $40 trillion over a decade, a move that could bring further downgrades to US Sovereign Credit.
- Trump’s bill has been passed to the House of Representatives for further approval. If approved, it will march to the president’s desk.
Indian Rupee PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Indian Rupee (INR) against listed major currencies today. Indian Rupee was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|INR
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|-0.20%
|0.13%
|-0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.26%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.06%
|-0.26%
|0.08%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.38%
|0.11%
|GBP
|0.20%
|0.26%
|0.31%
|0.19%
|0.27%
|-0.06%
|0.17%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.08%
|-0.31%
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.54%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|0.01%
|0.08%
|-0.19%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|-0.31%
|0.19%
|AUD
|-0.08%
|-0.03%
|-0.27%
|0.05%
|-0.09%
|-0.42%
|-0.08%
|INR
|0.26%
|0.38%
|0.06%
|0.54%
|0.31%
|0.42%
|0.50%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.11%
|-0.17%
|0.11%
|-0.19%
|0.08%
|-0.50%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Indian Rupee from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent INR (base)/USD (quote).
Technical Analysis: USD/INR refreshes monthly low near 85.40
The USD/INR pair declines to near 85.40 on Thursday after breaking the three-day trading range between 85.56 and 86.00 on the downside. The near-term trend of the pair was already bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 85.90.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 50.00, indicating that the trend is on the downside.
Looking down, the 200-day EMA around 85.35 will act as key support for the major. On the upside, Wednesday’s high of 86.13 will be a critical hurdle for the pair.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains near 1.1700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is consolidating its latest upside near 1.1700 in European trading on Thursday. The US Dollar remains weak across the board as investors stay wary about the future of the Fed's independence in Trump's 2.0 era. The focus now shifts toward ECB-speak and mid-tier US data for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3700, near fresh multi-year highs
GBP/USD holds its winning streak for the fourth successive session, trading above 1.3700 in the European session on Thursday. The pair hangs close to three-year highs amid sustained US Dollar weakness, in light of US President Trump's fresh attack on the Fed's credibility. US data and BoE-speak awaited.
Gold price retains its positive bias amid a broadly weaker USD; lacks bullish conviction
Gold price trades with a mild positive for the second straight day on Thursday, though it lacks follow-through and remains below the $3,350 level through the early European session. Reports that US President Donald Trump was considering replacing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the future independence of the US central bank.
Bitcoin Cash targets 52-week high as on-chain data indicate room for growth
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is trading in the green by 2% at press time on Thursday, following a 6.39% price surge on Wednesday. Rising in a parallel channel pattern, BCH shows signs of increasing bullish momentum and nearing the $500 psychological level.
Could Iran block the Strait of Hormuz? Why Oil is on edge after US strikes
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.