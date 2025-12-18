US Dollar Index steadies near 98.50 ahead of CPI data

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering little gains in the previous session and trading around 98.50 during the European hours on Thursday.

The Greenback maintains its position as traders adopt caution ahead of the release of the delayed US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report due later in the day, which is expected to offer fresh insight into inflation trends.

November’s US labor data reinforced signs of a cooling job market, with unemployment rising to 4.6%, the highest since 2021. Although November payrolls increased more than expected, they failed to offset October’s sharp slowdown fully.

The CME FedWatch tool shows a 73.4% probability of rates being held at the Fed’s January meeting, down from 75.6% a day earlier. Meanwhile, the likelihood of a 25-basis-point rate cut has risen to 26.6% from 24.4%.

Fed officials are divided on the need for further policy easing next year. The median projection shows one rate cut in 2026, while some policymakers expect none. In contrast, traders are pricing in two rate cuts next year.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said at a CNBC forum on Wednesday that the United States (US) borrowing costs should be up to one percentage point lower. Waller warned that job growth has slowed to near zero and advocated for measured rate cuts next year to support employment. However, he noted that with inflation still elevated, there is no urgency, adding that policymakers can gradually move rates toward neutral.