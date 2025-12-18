TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR: ECB meeting takes center stage for FX – ING

EUR: ECB meeting takes center stage for FX – ING
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Markets are focused on whether the European Central Bank’s (ECB) recent hawkish shift is confirmed by updated forecasts and rhetoric, with inflation projections the main risk and scope for a short-term dip in EUR/USD despite supportive year-end option dynamics, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.

EUR/USD vulnerable to near-term pullback

"Today's ECB meeting will take canter stage in FX markets. After a hawkish turn last week, investors will be looking to see whether that gets backed up with forecast and rhetoric changes today. Examining those forecasts, the CPI profile is likely the biggest risk to the euro. In September, the ECB's forecasts for headline and core inflation were: 2026, 1.7/1.9, and 2027, 1.8/1.9."

"The delay in the ETS2 carbon tax could wipe 0.2% off the 2027 headline forecast and a new 2028 CPI forecast somewhere near 1.8% could prove awkward for ECB President Christine Lagarde as she has to explain away an inflation undershoot. There will also be a focus on the growth forecasts: 25/26/27 at 1.2/1.0/1.3 and perhaps some modest upward revisions."

"The above could see the short-end of the euro interest rate curve handing back some of the rise in yields seen last week. And that could prompt a brief sell-off in EUR/USD to the 1.1680/1700 area. However, as we mentioned yesterday, there are some large EUR/USD option strikes rolling off in the 1.1750/1800 area over the coming days, which could have an influence on thinning year-end markets."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair eases in the American afternoon and approaches the 1.1700 mark. The pair surged earlier in the day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged and upwardly revised inflation and growth figures. The US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, nearing Fed’s goal.

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3440 early in the day, following the BoE decision to cut rates, and US CPI data, which was much softer than anticipated. The US Dollar, however, managed to regain the ground lost during US trading hours.

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

The bright metal cannot attract speculative interest on Thursday, despite central banks announcements and the United States latest inflation update. XAU/USD is stuck around $4,330, confined to a tight intraday range.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

The Bank of England has cut rates to 3.75%, but the decision was more hawkish than expected, leaving market rates higher and sterling slightly stronger. It's a close call whether the Bank cuts again in February or March.

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers