Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR charts three-day losing streak

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Oversold RSI conditions signal pullback from 61.8% Fibo.

Following its sustained trading below 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA), USD/INR declines to 71.24 by the press time of Thursday’s early Asian session. The quote nears 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current month rise while the 14-bar Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate oversold conditions.  Read more ...

USD/INR charts three-day losing streak, nears 50-day MA support

USD/INR fell 0.31% on Wednesday, confirming a three-day losing streak, the longest since Oct. 23. The Rupee extended Tuesday's rally amid trade optimism and weakness in crude oil – Brent's front-month contract fell more than 1.6% to $62.48 per barrel. Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 71.295
Today Daily Change 0.0570
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 71.238
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.4665
Daily SMA50 71.195
Daily SMA100 70.9003
Daily SMA200 70.2269
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.59
Previous Daily Low 71.2255
Previous Weekly High 72.18
Previous Weekly Low 71.5715
Previous Monthly High 71.79
Previous Monthly Low 70.6425
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.3647
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.4508
Daily Pivot Point S1 71.1124
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.9867
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.7479
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.4769
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.7157
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.8414

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

