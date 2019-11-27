USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Choppy between 100-day EMA, 23.6% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR shows a little movement between 100-day EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A falling trend line since mid-August adds to the resistance.
  • Lows marked in July, September become the key support.

While repeating its seven-week-old formation of trading under 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), USD/IDR takes rounds to 14,095 by the press time of early Wednesday.

Even so, the quote stays above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of August-September downpour, at 14,048.

On a broader scale, a downward sloping trend line since August 13 at 14,183 and lows marked in July and September, around 13,880, keep the pair’s moves confined.

It should also be noted that multiple Doji candlestick formations show traders’ indecision while bullish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) keep buyers hopeful.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14093.3
Today Daily Change -3.6000
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 14096.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14069.5225
Daily SMA50 14101.253
Daily SMA100 14113.4035
Daily SMA200 14164.8605
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14127.5
Previous Daily Low 14057
Previous Weekly High 14193.714
Previous Weekly Low 13913.9
Previous Monthly High 14273.8
Previous Monthly Low 13971.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14100.569
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14083.931
Daily Pivot Point S1 14060.1
Daily Pivot Point S2 14023.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 13989.6
Daily Pivot Point R1 14130.6
Daily Pivot Point R2 14164.3
Daily Pivot Point R3 14201.1

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: 5-day MA caps upside in Asia

EUR/USD: 5-day MA caps upside in Asia

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1017, representing marginal losses on the day, having faced rejection at the descending (bearish) 5-day moving average at 1.1025 an hour ago. The pair remains on track to test the recent low of 1.0989.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, short-term triangle restrict immediate declines

GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, short-term triangle restrict immediate declines

GBP/USD remains on the back foot while dropping to 1.2850 amid Asian session. The pair now tests 61.8% Fib retracement level of the current month upside, a break of which could drag the quote to the three-day-old rising support line.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high

USD/JPY: Bulls cheer US-China trade hopes near two-week high

While extending its recent run-up to multi-day high, USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.10 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair closed beyond 200 SMA for the first time since early Nov as the market’s risk sentiment improved further.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking

Gold: Bulls face a wall of risk-on headlines, although Fed far from hiking

Gold prices are up 0.50% on the day, combatting a robust US dollar and promising trade-deal headlines while gold for December delivery on Comex gained $3.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,460.30 an ounce. 

Gold News

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

US October Durable Goods Orders Preview: The revival in business investment is not yet in sight

Durable goods orders are predicted to drop 0.8% in November after falling a revised 1.2% in October. Orders ex-transport are expected to rise 0.2% following October’s revised 0.4% decline. Orders-ex defense are projected to fall 0.3% in November.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures