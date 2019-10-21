USD/IDR technical analysis: 14,120 holds the key to a month-old rising trendline

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR nears 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement confluence.
  • An upward sloping trend-line since September 20 adds to the supports.
  • The last week’s top acts as immediate resistance to watch.

Although gradual weakness from last week’s top drags the USD/IDR pair to a week’s bottom, the quote stays above near-term key support confluence while trading around 14,125 during early Monday.

38.2% Fibonacci retracement of mid-September to early October run-up joins 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) while offering the key support confluence near 14,120. Should sellers dominate below that, a four-week-old rising trend-line, at 14,100, will be important to watch.

In a case where prices keep declining below 14,100, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,030 and 14,000 will flash on bears’ radar.

Alternatively, pair’s rise above last week’s high nearing 14,230 can escalate the recovery towards 14,270/75 area that includes the monthly top.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14129
Today Daily Change 1.5000
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 14127.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14157.7925
Daily SMA50 14160.33
Daily SMA100 14149.605
Daily SMA200 14167.6498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14199.5
Previous Daily Low 14123
Previous Weekly High 14228
Previous Weekly Low 14085
Previous Monthly High 14276.5
Previous Monthly Low 13883
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14152.223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14170.277
Daily Pivot Point S1 14100.5
Daily Pivot Point S2 14073.5
Daily Pivot Point S3 14024
Daily Pivot Point R1 14177
Daily Pivot Point R2 14226.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 14253.5

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

