USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah stalls rebound below 14,300 despite dismal Indonesian Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

Indonesia's Retail Sales fell by 2.9% on the year in July vs. a 2.5% increase seen in June, the latest survey conducted by Bank Indonesia (BI), the Indonesian central bank, released on Thursday.

The retail volume was reported when Indonesia was at peak of another coronavirus wave.

FX implications

The Indonesian rupiah (IDR) trims losses against the US dollar despite a decline in the country’s Retail Sales.

At the press time, USD/IDR trades at 14,267, up 0.12% on a daily basis, having retraced from five-day highs of 14,280.

EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.1800, turning defensive ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar holds the higher ground amid hawkish comments from Fed's Kaplan. The risk-off mood caps the upside in the currency pair. US Jobless Claims, President Biden's six-pronged strategy will be eyed as well.

GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750, continuing its fall for the fourth consecutive day. The US dollar trades firmer amid hawkish Fedspeak and risk aversion market conditions. The sterling losses ground on BOE stance, Brexit chaos.

Gold justifies the technical breakdown amid sour sentiment during early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal holds lower ground near $1,790, the lowest in two weeks by the press time. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful.

Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.

The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.

