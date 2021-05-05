USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah bulls cheer upbeat Indonesia Q1 GDP below $14,500

- USD/IDR takes offers, extends pullback from weekly top after the key data.
- Indonesia Q1 GDP matches forecast on YoY, recovers on QoQ.
- Covid worries in Asia battle absence of China, Japan.
USD/IDR stands on the slippery ground near 14,420, down 0.44% intraday, following Indonesia Q1 GDP release during early Wednesday. Although welcome prints of the first quarter (Q1) economic growth please the pair sellers of late, the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes in Asia and holidays in Japan, as well as China, test the latest downside.
Indonesia’s Q1 GDP recovered from -1.04% expected and -0.42% prior to -0.96% on QOQ. However, the YoY figures seem more upbeat while matching the -0.74% forecast compared to -2.19% prior.
It’s worth mentioning that Indonesian policymakers have been optimistic of late despite downbeat inflation figures. That said, the Asian diplomats have recently planned to cut the fiscal deficit while the Bank Indonesia (BI) stood pat in the latest meeting.
On a broader front, the virus-led pessimism keeps the rupiah pressured but an absence of Asian majors restricts the currency’s losses. However, vaccine optimism and pre-NFP cautious sentiment offer a sluggish period for the USD/IDR trader moving forward.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while the US dollar index (DXY) trims the previous day’s gains.
Looking forward, US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI for April become the key to watch while risk catalysts shouldn’t be missed as well. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s US jobs report for clearer direction.
Read: US ISM Services PMI April Preview: Inflation readings remain key as recovery gains strength
Technical analysis
USD/IDR sellers need a clear downside break of 200-day SMA, around $14,420, to attack April’s low of $14,378.50. Meanwhile, a three-week-old resistance line near $14,520 guards the quote’s short-term upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14424.4
|Today Daily Change
|-61.1500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|14485.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14533.565
|Daily SMA50
|14453.2545
|Daily SMA100
|14263.433
|Daily SMA200
|14420.9736
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14493.7
|Previous Daily Low
|14380
|Previous Weekly High
|14571
|Previous Weekly Low
|14378.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14699
|Previous Monthly Low
|14378.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14450.2666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14423.4334
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14412.4667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14339.3833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14298.7667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14526.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14566.7833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14639.8667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
