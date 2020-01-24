USD/IDR Price Analysis: Ignores Thursday’s Doji, breaks multi-month-old support line

- USD/IDR drops to the fresh low since February 2018.
- The pair recently ignored a bullish candlestick formation while breaking the medium-term support trend line.
- 50-day SMA, a two-month-old resistance line will challenge buyers during the recovery.
USD/IDR remains favorite to the bears while declining to 13,574 during early Friday. The quote slipped to the fresh low since February 2018 of 13,569 during the Asian session.
In doing so, the quote ignored the bullish Doji candlestick formation portrayed on Thursday as well as broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from September 12, 2019. Also showing the sellers’ dominance is the bearish signal from MACD.
With this, the pair is likely dropping towards the late-October 2017 low near 13,475 whereas January 2018 bottom close to 13,270 could please the bears afterward.
Should the pair closes beyond the support-turned-resistance line, at 13,620 now, on a daily basis, 13,730 and 13,835/40 can entertain buyers.
Though, the pair’s upside beyond 13,840 will be challenged by 50-day SMA and two-month-old resistance line around 13,925/35.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|13576.3
|Today Daily Change
|-85.7000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.63%
|Today daily open
|13662
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|13788.3513
|Daily SMA50
|13933.4649
|Daily SMA100
|14012.635
|Daily SMA200
|14111.8067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|13679.5
|Previous Daily Low
|13601.5
|Previous Weekly High
|13769.2215
|Previous Weekly Low
|13614.5
|Previous Monthly High
|14181.2945
|Previous Monthly Low
|13676.9335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|13649.704
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|13631.296
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|13615.8333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|13569.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13537.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|13693.8333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|13725.6667
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|13771.8333
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY stuck in range around 109.50 amid China coronavirus concerns
USD/JPY sticks to its range play around the midpoint of the 109 handle amid rising fears of the Chinese coronavirus outbreak globally, upbeat Japanese CPI data and a minor bounce seen in the US dollar across the board. Focus shifts to US PMIs.
AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment
Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.
Coronavirus spreads globally, China continues containment efforts
China's People's Daily now reports that 10 cities have curbs on travel. The containment efforts by the Chinese authorities seem to be of little help, as the China Coronavirus outbreak spills over internationally, with more cases reported from across the Pacific to Atlantic.
Gold: Portrays rising trend-channel on H4, Coronavirus in focus
Gold prices lack momentum while trading around $1,561.50 during early Friday. Even so, the bullion stays inside a short-term ascending trend-channel formation that portrays the strength of the underlying momentum.
GBP/USD: Weekly and monthly outlook
Looking to the COT report, we can see that the commercials are now short which could signal a fade on rallies and a resumption of the 2018 downtrend as large investors/speculators move to the highest long position since April 2018.