USD/IDR: Bears await Bank Indonesia decision to extend downpour beneath 200-DMA

- Repeated failures to cross 200-day SMA ahead of Thursday’s Bank Indonesia meeting.
- Mixed data, global recession fears can push BI towards another no rate change decision.
Having failed to cross the 200-DMA, the USD/IDR pair remains on the back foot as it takes the rounds to 14,272 during early Wednesday. While today’s FOMC meeting can act as a major market moves, Thursday’s monetary policy decision by the Bank Indonesia (BI) will be closely observed for near-term trade direction.
Despite upside surprises by the Indonesian inflation and consumer confidence data, sluggish retail sales and GDP figures continue to favor no change in the central bank’s monetary policy offering 6.0% BI rate.
Pessimism surrounding the global trade outlook led by the US-China tussle also weighs on the Southeast Asian economy.
TD Securities holds a dovish view for the Indonesian economy while expecting no change in Thursday’s monetary policy meeting. It says:
BI is edging towards a rate cut amid low inflation and slowing activity, but will likely want to see further signs of IDR stability before pulling the trigger to begin reversing the 175bp of hikes implemented in 2018.
The country’s Finance Minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, recently cited fears of global growth due to trade wars to support chances favoring the easy monetary policy from the BI.
On the other hand, the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is also not expected to alter its monetary policy but may have a higher market impact as trades will have the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference and quarterly economic forecast to follow.
Technical Analysis
Unless breaking 200-day simple moving average (SMA) level of 14,435, the quote continues to signal another visit to 14,150 and 14,000 ahead of aiming to visit the April month bottom around 13,970.
Meanwhile, 21-day SMA can limit immediate upside at 14,307 ahead of highlighting 14,435. Should buyers manage to cross the key SMA resistance, 14,550, 14,620 and 14,662 might become their favorites.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need a break above 1.1247, CNH strength may help
EUR/USD's ongoing pullback has taken the shape of a bullish reversal pattern on shot duration charts. The pair dropped from 1.1243 to 1.1181 on Tuesday, courtesy of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Draghi's dovish comments.
GBP/USD on the bids around 1.2565 amid a shift in UK’s political plays
With the growing expectations of soft Brexit, buyers carry their favor for the Pound, as the pair trades around 1.2565 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. UK CPI, the voting and FOMC will provide a fresh impulse for trading.
USD/JPY: Technical set up turns in favor of bulls ahead of Fed
USD/JPY has been restricted to the 108.80-107.80 trading range since June 4. A bullish breakout looks likely, as the widely followed 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is reporting a descending channel breakout heading into the FOMC.
Gold: Summer 2016 highs in the 1370s in sight
Gold fell $10 shy of the Jan and April highs overnight that came in at around 1365. A run through there will open the summer 2016 highs in the 1370s ahead of the Sep 2013 highs in the 1435s.
FOMC Preview: to be or not to be 'patient'
That concerns about a global economic slowdown had made policymakers worldwide take a dovish shift is no news. Neither is that the financial market has already priced in at least one rate cut in the US for this year.