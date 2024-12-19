“If indeed the dot plot works as a benchmark for rate expectations for the next three months, the bar for a data surprise to seriously threaten the dollar’s big rate advantage is set higher.”

“The bear flattening in the US curve pushed the dollar to new highs. DXY is trading at 108.0 and we think this hawkish re-tuning of the Fed’s communication will lay the foundation for sustained dollar strengthening into the new year. Markets are fully expecting a hold in January and 11bp are priced in for March.”

“Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the Fed will be more cautious moving on and that more progress on inflation is needed for further cuts. Remember, the dovish shift by the Fed a few months ago was triggered by concerns about the jobs market. Yesterday, Powell said the risks to the labour market had diminished, effectively removing any sense of urgency when it comes to easing.”

The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25bp as expected yesterday, but the broader policy message was more hawkish than expected. The new dot plot projections were heavily revised, now only factoring in 50bp of additional easing in 2025, and one FOMC member voted for a hold, ING’s FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.