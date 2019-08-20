USD/EUR spread compression trade seems to be alive and kicking – Nordea

Andreas Steno Larsen, analyst at Nordea Markets, suggests that markets have so far also chosen to price in more cuts from the Fed than the ECB, even though the Euro-area outlook is probably worse than the US outlook, both on the growth and the inflation front and is simply a result of differing starting points.
Key Quotes
“The Fed simply has room to cut (materially), while it is much more exhausting for the ECB to convince the public of the need for more cuts even deeper into negative territory (with that said, we expect them to cut rates). The USD/EUR spread compression trade could continue to work based on this relatively simple line of thought.”
“Furthermore, we have noted how the Fed rarely (if at all) underdelivers versus market expectations of cuts. It can be too expensive not to deliver the expected cuts as the Fed risks to tighten financial conditions abruptly in that case. From a risk/reward perspective it continues to make sense to bet on the Fed delivering (at least) what is priced in.”
“Hence, USD hedge costs have likely already peaked last year as the Fed can “outcut” the ECB over the coming quarters, which will continue to compress short-end USD/EUR spreads as a consequence.”
“But this is not a green light for USD depreciation pressure as the rate spread is not a particularly good predictor of EUR/USD spot moves. We have a target of 1.08 for EUR/USD at the end of the year due to continued trade and growth tensions.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1100 amid stimulus concerns
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.1100 as investors fear that Germany's potential stimulus package will be insufficient. Tension is mounting toward Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2100 amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2100, down. UK PM Johnson's request to abandon the Irish backstop in the Brexit accord was rebuffed by the EU ahead of top-level meetings.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.