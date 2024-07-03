“The Fed will publish the minutes of the 12 June FOMC meeting. We expect members to voice concerns on inflation, although the market impact may not be very big after Powell’s comments in Sintra and recent encouraging data on disinflation. We see some downside risks for the USD stemming from softer US data, but the euro-heavy DXY may not show that very clearly.”

“Today, the focus will be on a few important data releases: ADP employment, Jobless claims, and ISM services index for June. Yesterday, job openings for May rose unexpectedly, but the trend continues to point at the kind of “inflection point” in the jobs market described by the Fed’s Mary Daly in a recent comment.”

“The US Dollar (USD) traded on the soft side yesterday after Fed Chair Powell's comments in Sintra. As we had expected, he sounded rather upbeat on disinflation, even though he continued to warrant caution on the next policy move.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.