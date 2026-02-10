AUD/USD remains steady above 0.7670 as job concerns hurt the Greenback

The Aussie Dollar (AUD) has pulled back from fresh three-year highs near 0.7100 against the US Dollar, but remains steady above 0.7670 so far, as renewed US labour market woes are boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will have to cut losses more than projected.



Investors' concerns about the weak US labour market, triggered by last week’s data, have been aggravated by the comments of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Monday. Hasset warned that job growth is likely to remain at low levels over the coming weeks, as population growth slows and productivity increases.



These comments have dampened hopes of a bright Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Wednesday, and heightened expectations that the US central bank will have to step up its monetary policy support. Investors are ramping up their bets for interest rate cuts this year, which is acting as a headwind for a significant US Dollar recovery.

Fed-RBA monetary divergence buoys the Aussie

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), on the contrary, kicked off its monetary tightening cycle last week, and Governor Michelle Bulllock pointed to further rate hikes in the near-term. This has created an AUD-supportive monetary policy divergence.

On Tuesday, the focus is on the US Retail Sales report, which is expected to show a moderate slowdown in December. Apart from that. Wednesday’s NFP report and Friday’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data are likely to set the US Dollar’s direction.

In Australia, the highlight will be Thursday’s CPI figures, which might provide fresh cues about the timing of the RBA’s next rate hike.



(This story was corrected on February 10 at 11:36 GMT to write AUD/USD in the first bullet point and not USD/AUD, as previously reported.)