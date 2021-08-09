USD/CNY: Yuan to weaken into year-end as central bank policies diverge – MUFG

“A further loss of growth momentum will keep pressure on policymakers in China to provide more support. Our China analyst expects a further RRR cut. Headline inflation remained subdued at 1.0% in July leaving room for looser policy to support growth although producer price pressures were more elevated at 9.0%.”

“Softer than expected external demand becomes more of a concern at a time when market participants are fearful that domestic demand is already slowing and will take another hit from further COVID-related disruption in the near-term from the ongoing spread of the Delta variant.”

“The trade report revealed that both export and import growth came in weaker than expected as their annual rates of growth slowed to 19.3% and 28.1% respectively in July.”

The market mood remains tepid amid Chinese economic growth concerns, despite the uptick in the country’s inflation. All in all, economists at MUFG Bank expect the USD/CNY pair to enjoy upside momentum on divergent monetary policy between China and US.

