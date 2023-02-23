USD/CNY fix: 6.9028 vs. prev fix 6.8759

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan at 6.9028 vs. the previous fix of 6.8759 and prior close of 6.8900.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day's closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
