In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan mid-point at 6.4678 vs 6.4895.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
CNY differs from its offshore yuan, or CNH, which is not as tightly controlled as the onshore yuan.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
Dogecoin price targets $1 as the chase for high-yielding cryptos accelerates
Dogecoin price strength combined with the complementary volume highlights the continued fascination in the digital token, portending further gains in the days ahead.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.