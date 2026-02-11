TRENDING:
Nonfarm Payrolls
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/USD: Politics weighs despite hawkish BoE – Scotiabank

GBP/USD: Politics weighs despite hawkish BoE – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

Scotiabank analysts Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret note the Pound is slightly softer versus the Dollar, underperforming most G10 currencies despite hawkish comments from BoE’s Mann hinting at reluctance for further easing. Stabilized UK–US spreads offer some support, but UK politics and downside protection priced in options, including rising odds of PM Starmer’s departure, continue to pressure GBP/USD ahead of Q4 GDP.

Pound pressured by political risk premium

"Comments from the BoE’s Mann, a known hawk, highlighted the positive contribution of import prices to CPI – suggesting some reluctance to further easing from at least one member of the MPC."

"UK-US spreads appear to have stabilized, offering the GBP some fundamental support as rate expectations have found a floor in the aftermath of last week’s dovish BoE hold."

"UK politics remain a drag for the pound and the options market continues to price a higher premium for protection against downside risk, reflecting ongoing concerns about PM Starmer’s leadership."

"Polymaket odds of a departure are climbing, despite Monday’s expression of support from Starmer’s cabinet ministers and potential rivals."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds firm above 1.1900 as US NFP looms

EUR/USD holds its upbeat momentum above 1.1900 in the European trading hours on Wednesday, helped by a broadly weaker US Dollar. Markets could turn cautious later in the day as the delayed US employment report for January will takes center stage. 

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

GBP/USD recovers losses despite rising UK political risks, BoE rate cut bets

Pound Sterling advances against the US Dollar after registering modest losses in the previous session, trading around 1.3650 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair could extend losses as the Pound Sterling faces pressure from rising political risks in the UK and growing expectations of near-term Bank of England rate cuts.

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold sticks to gains near $5,050 as focus shifts to US NFP

Gold holds moderate gains near the $5,050 level in the European session on Wednesday, reversing a part of the previous day's modest losses amid dovish US Federal Reserve-inspired US Dollar weakness. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal ahead of the critical US NFP release. 

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show no sign of recovery

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple show signs of cautious stabilization on Wednesday after failing to close above their key resistance levels earlier this week. BTC trades below $69,000, while ETH and XRP also encountered rejection near major resistance levels. With no immediate bullish catalyst, the top three cryptocurrencies continue to show no clear signs of a sustained recovery.

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Dollar drops and stocks rally: The week of reckoning for US economic data

Following a sizeable move lower in US technology Stocks last week, we have witnessed a meaningful recovery unfold. The USD Index is in a concerning position; the monthly price continues to hold the south channel support.

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB prolonged correction signals deeper bearish momentum

BNB (BNB), formerly known as Binance Coin, is trading below $618 on Wednesday, marking the sixth consecutive day of correction since the weekend. The bearish price action is further supported by rising short bets alongside negative funding rates in the derivatives market.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers