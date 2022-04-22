In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.4596 vs. the established 6.4641 vs. the previous 6.4098.
Additionally, the Governor of the bank Yi Gang has said that they will provide more support for the real economy and that monetary policy will focus on supporting small firms, and sectors hit by COVID-19. The governor was noting that the covid situation also put more pressure on China’s economy.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD back below 0.7400 on hawkish Fed speaking and a firm US dollar
The Australian dollar reversed its Wednesday’s gains and could not hold above 0.7400, recording an 80-pip loss amid a session dominated by central bank speakers, led by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated that a 50-bps increase for the May meeting is on the table.
USD/JPY firming up above 128.50, tracking the USD and yields higher
USD/JPY is looking to extend gains above 128.50, as the US dollar holds on to the recent recovery amid firmer Treasury yields. The Fed-BOJ policy divergence is aiding the upside in the pair. Japan's inflation data came in mixed. The focus shifts to the US PMIs.
Gold could be destined for a deeper test of support
Gold Price has been pressured by rising yields following Joachim Nagel, president of Germany's Bundesbank, who joined a chorus of policymakers in saying the ECB could raise interest rates at the start of the third quarter. Both the US dollar and gold were sent lower.
Polkadot price is in a critical spot as the DOT price has fallen to $18.
Polkadot price hints at bearish power, as the price has failed to close above the invalidation level. DOT price has interesting signals as the bulls not have breached this week’s invalidation level.
French Elections Preview: EUR/USD buy opportunity? Macron lead is underestimated, three scenarios Premium
Once bitten, twice shy – Investors are still licking the wounds from Brexit, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other improbable events that became reality. A low-chance event carries big risks, and markets seem unwilling to take any – but with the French elections, they may have gone too far.