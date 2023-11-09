USD/CNH: Weakness is seen picking up pace below 7.2700 – UOB

Further decline looks on the cards for USD/CNH once sellers break below the 7.2700 level, argue Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: We highlighted yesterday that “there is a chance for USD to test 7.2700.” We also highlighted that “a sustained drop below this level is unlikely. Our view was not wrong, as USD dipped briefly to 7.2670 before snapping back up. The mild downward pressure has eased. The current price action is likely part of a range-trading phase. Today, we expect USD to trade between 7.2770 and 7.2950.
Next 1-3 weeks: Our latest narrative was from Monday (06 Nov, spot at 7.2880), wherein, after the sharp drop last Friday, downward momentum is beginning to build, but USD must break clearly below 7.2700 before further decline is unlikely. Yesterday, USD dipped briefly below 7.2700 before rebounding from 7.2670. There is no increase in downward momentum. That said, we continue to hold the view that USD must break and stay below 7.2700 before further decline is likely. The chance of USD breaking clearly below 7.2700 is intact as long as it stays below 7.3200 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is defending 1.0700, holding steady in the European trading on Thursday. The pair is trading directionless amid a calm market mood, following the previous upswing, Attention turns toward speeches from ECB President Lagarde and Fed Chair Powell.
GBP/USD struggles below 1.2300, awaits Powell
GBP/USD is trading listlessly below 1.2300, stalling its overnight bounce early Thursday. A subdued US Dollar and sluggish US Treasury bond yields lend support to the pair, although a cautious risk tone caps the upside. Powell's speech remains in focus.
Gold price consolidates near three-week low, eyes more downside ahead of Powell
Gold price remains on the defensive near a multi-week trough touched on Wednesday. Sliding US bond yields undermine the USD and lend some support to the XAU/USD. China’s economic woes further help limit losses ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
Bitcoin spot ETFs first window of approval by SEC opens today, BTC price eyes $49,000 target
Bitcoin price rally to its bullish target of $49,000 relies largely on spot BTC Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) approval by the US financial regulator, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Fedspeak: How will it impact the market?
The market is currently digesting the influx of comments from Federal Reserve officials, and the strength of recent gains may eventually be tested if there are stronger indications, particularly from the FOMC moderates.