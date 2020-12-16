USD/CNH slips toward the 2016 and 2017 lows at 6.4437/17 – Commerzbank

The USD/CNH pair is heading towards 2016 and 2017 lows and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, which were made at 6.4437/17, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank reports.

Key quotes

“USD/CNH’s decline is ongoing with the currency pair sliding towards the 2016 and 2017 lows and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 6.4437/17. There it may at least short-term stabilise. Further down sit the May 2018 high at 6.4323 and also the February and early May 2018 highs at 6.3835/6.3774.”

“Minor resistance above the 6.5971 late November high comes in between the October low and the November 12 high at 6.6274/6.6349 and also at the November 9 high at 6.6495. Further resistance can be seen along the May-to-November downtrend line at 6.6646 and also sits at the 6.6787 October 9 low.”

“While the currency pair remains below the next higher November spike high at 6.7746, we will retain our medium-term bearish outlook.”